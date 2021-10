Stevia Market Size To Reach USD 937.2 Million By The End Of 2027, With A Cagr of 7.8% - Valuates Reports

Stevia Market

The leaves of the stevia/stevia rebaudiana rebaudiana plant have a refreshing taste, zero glycemic index, zero calories and zero carbs.

In 2020, the global Stevia market size was US$ 554 million and it is expected to reach US$ 937.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2027.Stevia is part of the sugar substitute market. Stevia sweeteners are made by extracting steviol glycosides from the leaves of the stevia plant and purifying them to remove some of the bitter attributes found in the crude extract. Due to the adoption of a health cautions lifestyle, people are more inclined to use stevia as a substitute for sugar. Stevia is available in powdered, liquid, and leaf form, and is used for applications such as bakery, dairy products, desserts, pastries, dietary supplements, and others.TRENDS INFLUENCING THE STEVIA MARKET SIZEThe increasing need for an alternative sweetener that does not compromise on taste is increasing stevia market size. Due to its heightened sweetness, stevia acts as the perfect alternative for sugar. This feature is expected to fuel the growth of the stevia market.Growing awareness about the health benefits of low-calorie consumables is a significant driver for the growth of stevia market size. Furthermore, a significant rise in the incidence of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and the obese population worldwide has increased the demand for stevia-containing foods.The proliferation of distribution channels such as online shops, discount stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets has made stevia easily available to customers. This widespread availability is, in turn, expected to boost the growth of stevia market size.R&D projects for new stevia varieties, and enhancing product flavor are likely to help in the expansion of stevia market size. The increasing use of stevia in the pharmaceutical sector is also expected to boost the market growth.High costs involved in engaging highly skilled labor and equipment for the colex stevia formulation process is a restraint to stevia market growth.Segment by Type, the Stevia market is segmented into0 Reb-A Series0 STV Series0 Glucosyl Stevia0 Reb M0 Reb DSegment by Application, the Stevia market is segmented into0 Health Care Products0 Food0 Beverage0 Pharmaceutical Industry0 Cosmetics0 OthersRegional and Country-level Analysis:0 North America0 Asia-Pacific0 Europe0 Latin America0 Middle East & AfricaThe major companies include:0 Purecircle Limited0 Qufu Xiangzhou Stevia0 Layn0 Zhucheng Haotian0 Cargill (Evolva)0 Sunwin Stevia International0 GLG Life Tech0 Tate & Lyle0 Morita Kagakau Kogyo0 Tianjin Jianfeng0 Hunan NutraMax0 HuZhou LiuYin Biological