Stevia Market Size To Reach USD 937.2 Million By The End Of 2027, With A Cagr of 7.8% - Valuates Reports
The leaves of the stevia/stevia rebaudiana rebaudiana plant have a refreshing taste, zero glycemic index, zero calories and zero carbs.BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2020, the global Stevia market size was US$ 554 million and it is expected to reach US$ 937.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2027.
Stevia is part of the sugar substitute market. Stevia sweeteners are made by extracting steviol glycosides from the leaves of the stevia plant and purifying them to remove some of the bitter attributes found in the crude extract. Due to the adoption of a health cautions lifestyle, people are more inclined to use stevia as a substitute for sugar. Stevia is available in powdered, liquid, and leaf form, and is used for applications such as bakery, dairy products, desserts, pastries, dietary supplements, and others.
TRENDS INFLUENCING THE STEVIA MARKET SIZE
The increasing need for an alternative sweetener that does not compromise on taste is increasing stevia market size. Due to its heightened sweetness, stevia acts as the perfect alternative for sugar. This feature is expected to fuel the growth of the stevia market.
Growing awareness about the health benefits of low-calorie consumables is a significant driver for the growth of stevia market size. Furthermore, a significant rise in the incidence of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and the obese population worldwide has increased the demand for stevia-containing foods.
The proliferation of distribution channels such as online shops, discount stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets has made stevia easily available to customers. This widespread availability is, in turn, expected to boost the growth of stevia market size.
R&D projects for new stevia varieties, and enhancing product flavor are likely to help in the expansion of stevia market size. The increasing use of stevia in the pharmaceutical sector is also expected to boost the market growth.
High costs involved in engaging highly skilled labor and equipment for the colex stevia formulation process is a restraint to stevia market growth.
Segment by Type, the Stevia market is segmented into
0 Reb-A Series
0 STV Series
0 Glucosyl Stevia
0 Reb M
0 Reb D
Segment by Application, the Stevia market is segmented into
0 Health Care Products
0 Food
0 Beverage
0 Pharmaceutical Industry
0 Cosmetics
0 Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
0 North America
0 Asia-Pacific
0 Europe
0 Latin America
0 Middle East & Africa
The major companies include:
0 Purecircle Limited
0 Qufu Xiangzhou Stevia
0 Layn
0 Zhucheng Haotian
0 Cargill (Evolva)
0 Sunwin Stevia International
0 GLG Life Tech
0 Tate & Lyle
0 Morita Kagakau Kogyo
0 Tianjin Jianfeng
0 Hunan NutraMax
0 HuZhou LiuYin Biological
