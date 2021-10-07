Data Protection Market Size is expected to reach $113390 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.1% - Valuates Reports
By Application, The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast periodBANGALORE, INDIA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Data Protection market size is projected to reach US$ 113390 million by 2027, from US$ 61330 million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period 2021-2027.
Data protection services have been segmented into 2 major types: professional services and managed services. The professional services segment has been further categorized into risk assessment and consulting services, implementation and integration services, support and maintenance services, and training and education services. The support and maintenance services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The adoption of data protection solutions is growing, which is likely to create a huge demand for professional services during the forecast period.
The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing incidences of data breaches on enterprise cloud applications, as well as, rise in the sophistication level of cyber-attacks. However, the large enterprise segment is estimated to account for the larger share of the data protection market in 2017. Large Enterprises were the early adopters of data protection solutions, as they use a large number of business applications that are susceptible to cyber-attacks
Data Protection Market Segment Review
The Data Protection market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Data Protection market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
Major Players in the Data Protection Industry
o IBM
o Informatica
o Broadcom
o Solix
o IRI
o Delphix
o Mentis
o Micro Focus
o Oracle
o Compuware
o Others
Table Of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Data Protection Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Data Backup and Recovery
1.2.3 Data Archiving and Ediscovery
1.2.4 Disaster Recovery
1.2.5 Encryption
1.2.6 Tokenization
1.2.7 Data Loss Prevention (DLP)
1.2.8 Identity and Access Management (IAM)
1.2.9 Compliance Management
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Data Protection Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
1.3.3 Large Enterprises
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Data Protection Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Data Protection Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Data Protection Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Data Protection Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Data Protection Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Data Protection Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Data Protection Market Trends
2.3.2 Data Protection Market Drivers
2.3.3 Data Protection Market Challenges
2.3.4 Data Protection Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Data Protection Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Data Protection Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Data Protection Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Data Protection Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Data Protection Revenue
3.4 Global Data Protection Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Data Protection Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Data Protection Revenue in 2020
3.5 Data Protection Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Data Protection Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Data Protection Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
TOC Continued…!
