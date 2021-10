Data Protection Market Size is expected to reach $113390 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.1% - Valuates Reports

Data Protection Market Size, Trends, Growth 2021-2027

By Application, The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

BANGALORE, INDIA, October 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Data Protection market size is projected to reach US$ 113390 million by 2027, from US$ 61330 million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period 2021-2027.Data protection services have been segmented into 2 major types: professional services and managed services. The professional services segment has been further categorized into risk assessment and consulting services, implementation and integration services, support and maintenance services, and training and education services. The support and maintenance services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The adoption of data protection solutions is growing, which is likely to create a huge demand for professional services during the forecast period.Request For A Sample Of The Global Data Protection Market Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-4Z1912/Global_Data_Protection_Market The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing incidences of data breaches on enterprise cloud applications, as well as, rise in the sophistication level of cyber-attacks. However, the large enterprise segment is estimated to account for the larger share of the data protection market in 2017. Large Enterprises were the early adopters of data protection solutions, as they use a large number of business applications that are susceptible to cyber-attacksData Protection Market Segment ReviewThe Data Protection market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Data Protection market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.Read More On The Global Data Protection Market Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-4Z1912/global-data-protection Major Players in the Data Protection Industryo IBMo Informaticao Broadcomo Solixo IRIo Delphixo Mentiso Micro Focuso Oracleo Compuwareo OthersTable Of Content1 Report Overview1.1 Study Scope1.2 Market Analysis by Type1.2.1 Global Data Protection Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 20271.2.2 Data Backup and Recovery1.2.3 Data Archiving and Ediscovery1.2.4 Disaster Recovery1.2.5 Encryption1.2.6 Tokenization1.2.7 Data Loss Prevention (DLP)1.2.8 Identity and Access Management (IAM) 1.2.9 Compliance Management1.3 Market by Application1.3.1 Global Data Protection Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 20271.3.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)1.3.3 Large Enterprises1.4 Study Objectives1.5 Years Considered2 Global Growth Trends2.1 Global Data Protection Market Perspective (2016-2027)2.2 Data Protection Growth Trends by Regions2.2.1 Data Protection Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 20272.2.2 Data Protection Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)2.2.3 Data Protection Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)2.3 Data Protection Industry Dynamic2.3.1 Data Protection Market Trends2.3.2 Data Protection Market Drivers2.3.3 Data Protection Market Challenges2.3.4 Data Protection Market Restraints3 Competition Landscape by Key Players3.1 Global Top Data Protection Players by Revenue3.1.1 Global Top Data Protection Players by Revenue (2016-2021)3.1.2 Global Data Protection Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)3.2 Global Data Protection Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Data Protection Revenue3.4 Global Data Protection Market Concentration Ratio3.4.1 Global Data Protection Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Data Protection Revenue in 20203.5 Data Protection Key Players Head office and Area Served3.6 Key Players Data Protection Product Solution and Service3.7 Date of Enter into Data Protection Market3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans