Disturbance at Ozark Correctional Center

July 28, 2021 Contact: Karen Pojmann Communications Director Office: 573-522-1118 Cell: 573-690-7539 karen.pojmann@doc.mo.gov

At approximately 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, offenders inside one housing unit at Ozark Correctional Center (OCC)  in Fordland created a disturbance. Staff responded appropriately, Corrections Emergency Response Teams (CERT) were deployed, and the situation was resolved. Two staff members were assaulted. Property damage is still being assessed.

