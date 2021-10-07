Ernest Johnson Execution Completed

Submit Release
Oct. 5, 2021

Karen Pojmann, Communications Director Missouri Department of Corrections 573-522-1118 Karen.Pojmann@doc.mo.gov

BONNE TERRE, MISSOURI – Ernest Johnson was executed for the 1994 murders of Mary Bratcher, Fred Jones and Mabel Scruggs on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre, Missouri. He was pronounced dead at 6:11 p.m.

