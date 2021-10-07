Skulduggery, a Different Treat for Lovers of Historical Fiction

Nominated for Best Indie Book Award The hype around this book has been unquestionable Beth Worsdell interviews Paul Rushworth-Brown on the Witty Writers Show

4 stars. Great world-building. This book rustles up plenty of emotions while reading because there are some very sensitive subjects happening here.

Modern writers usually don't know what it was like to live in the past but Rushworth-Brown has done this with great skill in this accomplished, atmospheric and thoughtful novel.” — Sasha Calic-Reader

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The hype around this book has been unquestionable and, admittedly, that made me both eager to get my hands on it and terrified to read it. I mean, what if I was to be the one person that didn't love it as much as others? (That seems silly now because of how truly mesmerizing Skulduggery was in the most heartbreakingly realistic way.) I knew this one was a must-read, so I was ready to set my fears aside and dive in. I'm so glad I did because it took me to a place that I had never been before 17th century Yorkshire. Rushworth-Brown describes the times in a realistic and provocative way and holds nothing back about the hardships faced by the people living there at the time. The love story, mystery and characters were truly wonderful. Reading this novel one can immerse themselves within the tale and discover the more colourful, candid details of what it was like to live on the moors of Yorkshire in the 17th century. The story is full of colourful characters, beautiful backdrops and compelling action. The writing is very descriptive and is told in a way that places the reader in the time and place, "It's like being there!" By Hazel from Sydney.

An adventure tale solidly grounded in historical fact. The book will appeal to readers of historical fiction in the style of Ken Follett (Pillars of the Earth) and Noah Gordon (The Physician).

"I was extremely curious to find out what was going to happen next; and, there was always something happening in this book! The book just got better and better! I was so sorry to see it come to an end. Paul Rushworth-Brown wrote the book in such a way that just about every sentence, was filled with the descriptions and emotions and meanings of day-to-day family life. The characters were very well developed; so much so that I felt like I was actually there with them. Throughout the book, I kept thinking that this author has a very uniquely talented writing style." By Chris From Queensland

An exciting, mysterious, fictional and historically accurate adventure pulls no punches about the life and hardships of peasant farmers living on the moors of Yorkshire in 1590. At a time when life expectancy was thirty-five, children rarely lived past the age of six and ale was consumed liberally because the water was undrinkable. Reading this novel, you will walk the moors around Haworth and try a jack of ale at the Kings Arms; you will laugh, cry and feel empathy for young Thomas Rushworth and his family who face the riggers of life living as copyholders on Lord Birkhead’s land at Green Hall.

'The bleak Pennine moors of Yorkshire, a beautiful, harsh place, close to the sky, rugged and rough, no boundaries ‘cept the horizon which in some places went on forever. Green pastures and wayward hills, the colours of ochre, brown and pink in the Spring. Green squares divided the land on one side of the lane and on the other. Sheep with thick wool and dark snout dotted the hills and dales. One room, cruck house cottages, scattered, smoke billowing out of some and not others. Dry stone walls dividing and falling, a patchwork of green, green and greener. Long grasses whispered while swaying in the chilled wind waiting for the summer months.' -Skulduggery 2021

"Isn't it just so great when you find one of those books that completely drags you in, makes you fall in love with the characters and demands that you immerse yourself in its realm? This is one of those books for me. And I must issue a serious content warning: this book describes how life was like on the moors in the 17th century with a highly descriptive nuance. Proceed with caution (or not at all) if you are particularly sensitive as its truths will shock." By Hamish From Leeds, UK.

Well-travelled author, Paul Rushworth-Brown, discovered more about his family than he bargained for.

Rat baiting, shenanigans, murder, deception, and love, were all discovered when Paul researched his ancestors and began writing his amazing novels.

