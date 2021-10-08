Submit Release
Weiss Memorial Hospital Partners with Chicago House Players to Preview State of the Art Robotic-Assisted Surgical Unit

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weiss Memorial Hospital’s Chicago Center for Orthopedics and Robotic-Assisted Surgery will host an open house this Thursday, October 7th, where guests and the media will have an opportunity to get an exclusive inside look into the state-of-the-art Orthopedics Unit opening later this season.

The event will include interactive demonstrations of the advanced robotic-assisted technology from Weiss’ renowned Orthopedic Surgeons including Thomas McNally, MD and Medical Director of the Spine Center for the Orthopedic Unit.

The event will also spotlight Weiss’ recent partnership with the Chicago House Athletic Club. Dr. Sebastian Ko, orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist, was recently announced as the soccer club's Lead Team Physician. Along with Dr. Ko, guests will have an opportunity to meet Chicago House players Drew Connor and Stefan Mijatovic, as well as head coach C.J. Brown, and the club’s president and CEO, Peter Wilt.

● Who: Weiss Memorial Hospital and Chicago House Athletic Club
● What: Open House of the Chicago Center for Orthopedics
○ Complimentary cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be served
● When: Thursday, October 7th, 2021 from 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
○ Press should arrive by 5:15 PM
● Where: Medical Office Building Lobby at Weiss Memorial Hospital
○ 4700 N. Marine Drive Chicago, IL 60640
○ Valet Parking Available
● Why: An exclusive look inside the state-of-the-art Orthopedics Unit opening later this season and celebrating Weiss’ partnership with Chicago House Athletic Club with the team's players and executive team

Weiss Orthopedics Unit’s new advanced robotic-assisted technology will allow surgeons to visualize patients’ anatomy, pre-plan surgical procedures in 3D, robotic guidance throughout procedures, and assists in pain reduction and rapid recovery.

Weiss Memorial Hospital is a Joint Commission-accredited, 236-bed community healthcare facility on Chicago’s North Side overlooking Lake Michigan. Since 1952, with more than 400 doctors—many of whom are academically affiliated—and representing over 40 medical specialties, the hospital has been meeting the needs of its patients through a full range of services for nearly 70 years. For more information, visit WeissHospital.com.

