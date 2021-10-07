Thomson writes, “Oh NO Where Did He Go! has helped children understand the assurance and JOY that comes from following Jesus.”

PITTSBURG, CALIFORNIA, US, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Publishes Third Book That Deals with the Process of Losing Someone Important Frankfurt, DE — Kay E. Thomson’s Oh NO, Where Did He Go!: Understanding how children handle death and loss is a heart-warming illustrated children’s book that offers valuable insights to readers on the nature of death, loss, and grief. Published by Xulon Press, the book is a collaboration by Kay Thomson, Dr. Craig Kraft, and Macey Donley (illustrator).

The narrative revolves around JT as he struggles to find answers concerning the death of his grandfather. The complex emotions involved in dealing with a death of a loved one is perfectly portrayed in the illustrations and the text. Oh NO, Where Did He Go! provides a great opportunity for parents to teach their children a better understanding concerning life and death; on God’s sustaining love in difficult times. Thomson writes, “Oh NO Where Did He Go! has helped children understand the assurance and JOY that comes from following Jesus.”

Kay Thomson and her late husband, Dale, have two beautiful girls and 6 grandchildren. They spent 25 years teaching Sunday School: 21 years with middle schoolers, high schoolers, and then 4-year-old kids. When Dale moved his residence to heaven, it provided a new experience for the

grandchildren to understand where their grandpa was and what he was like now. Kay now resides in Roseville, CA and is the author of two other books: Journey to Joy and Finding JOY in the Midst of Grief.

Macey Donley, illustrator of Oh No, Where Did He Go! is Kay Thomson’s granddaughter. As a girl, Macey drew all the time and as she got older, she dedicated more time to her love and skill for art.

Dr. Craig Kraft is a loving husband and father of four adult boys and is the Executive Director of Outreach Canada. His insight into hermit crabs and his tremendous love for Christ helped to craft the “Hermit Crab” and “Grandpa story.”

