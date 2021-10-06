DFPI imposter appears to be engaged in fraud against California consumers

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) received a complaint from a California resident who received an email, purportedly from the DFPI, under the name “Christopher S. Shultz, Financial Services.”

The email told the California resident that a hold was being placed on a “fund box” from Orion Shipping, and asked for $730 before Orion would deliver the box.

This appears to be what is commonly called an “Advance Fee scheme,” which can take many forms. More information can be found on the FBI website: https://www.fbi.gov/scams-and-safety/common-scams-and-crimes/advance-fee-schemes

The DFPI urges consumers to exercise extreme caution before responding to any solicitation offering investment or financial services. To check whether an investment or financial service provider is licensed in California, consumers may contact the Department for questions or inquiries at ask.dfpi@dfpi.ca.gov or call toll-free at (866) 275-2677. If a consumer believes a person or company has violated state law or acted improperly regarding a consumer financial product or service, they may file a formal complaint with the DFPI at https://dfpi.ca.gov/file-a-complaint/.