The bulls are ready for smoke-blowing, snot-slinging, and tail-slapping action.

This narrative centers on Two Native American bulls, Winter Hawk and White Cloud, who amuse the crowd with their traditional dance in honor of Mother Earth.

PITTSBURG, CA, USA, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salt Lake City, UT—Easy 8: The Big Event is a sort of hilarious and highly informative children’s book from a bull’s point of view. Hailing from a small rural town in Oklahoma, Carrolyn Foster, a retired employee of the United States Postal Service is finally able to live her lifelong dream of penning worthy children’s books.

Smoke-blowing, snot-slinging, and tail-slapping, the bulls gear up for their special dance after concluding an annual riding contest. Each bull strived on its own to snag the Bull of the Year Award as competition is tough but possibilities are limitless. This narrative centers on Two Native American bulls, Winter Hawk and White Cloud, who amuse the crowd with their traditional dance in honor of Mother Earth. Both of them showcase lots of action, humor, attitude, and of course dirt.

The bull riding begins as every cowboy in the event prepares to show off their riding prowess, though impatient and agitated, all of them gave and displayed their best. It’s not the same to be said about the bulls as they are high on the thought of tossing their riders away. The author also gave references to native American bulls that were informative and were easy to understand, just the right of information as to not overpower the silliness and overall theme of it being a children’s book.

Straightforwardly, Easy 8: The Big Event reveals all the distinct traits of each bull as they perform and show off with the help of the minimalistic but beautiful artwork. Carrolyn Foster’s Easy 8: The Big Event is featured in the October 2021 American Association of School Librarians (AASL) National Conference.

Easy 8: The Big Event

Written by: Carrolyn Foster

Kindle |

Paperback |

Audiobook |

Book copies are available at Amazon and other online book resellers.

You can also grab a copy directly from the author’s website by visiting https://carrolynfoster.com/

