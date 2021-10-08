Kamilo, Inc. Joins Esri Partner Network Startup Program

Esri program helps to launch startup delivering market-driven solutions to track and verify that plastic waste is recycled.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kamilo, Inc., a Public Benefit Corporation developing market-driven solutions to solve the global plastic waste crisis, today announced a partnership with Esri, the global leader in location intelligence.

Kamilo earned participation in the Esri Partner Network Startup Program, a coveted program that helps emerging business partners build solutions and bring new and innovative products to Esri customers. The initial partnership will enable Kamilo to develop solutions which track and verify that plastic waste is recycled and does not become an environmental pollutant.

Kamilo delivers data and analytics to clients and partners engaged in plastics origination, recovery, processing, recycling and reuse. Our Esri-enabled technology platform is designed to bring transparency and accountability to the global plastics supply chain and to recycled plastics markets, with a novel accountability system able to track the journey of plastics from waste to next-life, from blue bin to new bottle™, thus creating a verifiable link between recovery and reuse.

“Esri is a leader in geographic information system (GIS) technology and spatial analytics.” said Bill Robberson, Kamilo co-founder, President and CTO. “Using Esri’s ArcGIS software, tools and resources available to us through the Esri Startup Program, Kamilo has the capacity to build a rich suite of solutions to make high-resolution, high-accuracy data easily accessible to industry partners striving for greater transparency, accountability and environmental leadership.”

“We look forward to Kamilo demonstrating the benefits of this collaboration to strategic customers in the coming months as they develop their product offering leveraging Esri ArcGIS software,” said Martin Copping, Account Manager, Esri Startup Program.

Kamilo® provides real-time global supply chain tracking with blockchain and GIS-based chain of custody solutions to keep plastic out of the environment and support a circular economy. Kamilo is a Public Benefit Corporation with a novel accountability system that tracks the journey of plastic from waste to next-life, creating a verifiable link between plastic recovery and re-use. Kamilo partners with businesses that put plastic waste back to work by providing them with real-time geospatial verification of provenance and successful recovery. Learn more at Kamilo.com.

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.