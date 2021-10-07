World Migratory Bird Day 2021 celebrates the beauty, song, flight, and intrigue of birds

The 2021 World Migratory Bird Day was created by Alaskan artist, Sara Wolman. World MIgratory Bird Day connects people of all ages to birds and their conservation. World Migratory Bird Day raises awareness of migratory birds, such as the Wood Thrush. Its numbers have declined as much as 60% since 1970 in part because of habitat loss.

World Migratory Bird Day is a global event that unifies our voices for bird conservation.

World Migratory Bird Day champions bird conservation across the flyways, unifies our voices for birds, and serves as a call to action to protect them.” — Dr. Susan Bonfield, Executive Director of Environment for the Americas

BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As migration peaks, protections for long-distance travelers have been restored under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Migratory birds that are winging their way from nesting grounds in North America to wintering sites Latin America and the Caribbean benefit from the strengthening of the prohibition to “take” them through hunting, killing, selling, or harming them in other ways. World Migratory Bird Day invites people across the thousands of miles to join in the celebration of migration as we “Sing, Fly, Soar Like a Bird,” the theme of this year’s only international education program that celebrates the migration of hundreds of bird species.

From sandpipers and cranes to vultures and hummingbirds, this year’s World Migratory Bird Day explores what makes birds unique. World Migratory Bird Day activities at locations from Argentina to Canada teach participants how to identify birds, how to connect with birds, and how to delve deeper into bird biology and conservation. Topics such as what makes birds sing, the mysteries of migration, and the astounding power of flight will be explored.

During this year's events, World Migratory Bird Day will inspire the joy of bird song, flight, and migration. Traditionally celebrated in Canada and the U.S. on the second Saturday in May, in reality every day is World Migratory Bird Day. Programs, festivals, and other events occur throughout the year, whenever it is best for birds (and the organizers).

Now in its 27th year, World Migratory Bird Day has grown from a one-day event into a year-round framework engaging audiences of all ages in hundreds of bird conservation projects and programs. In the Western Hemisphere World Migratory Bird Day is coordinated by Environment for the Americas, a nonprofit organization that provides bilingual educational materials and information about birds and bird conservation to raise awareness of migratory birds and to promote actions that protect our feathered friends.

With approximately 10,400 bird species globally and approximately 900 bird species in the United States, birds are ambassadors of the natural world. They help unite us with nature and understand the interconnections among all things. They sing. They fly. They are architects and acrobats. They live in every habitat from urban to rural. Birds can be watched in a city or in the wild, and birds can be watched from the windows of cars, boats, homes, and in our own back yards.

Even as pandemic restrictions ease, bird watching has risen in popularity. Birds have been symbols of freedom and during the pandemic and provide a glimmer of light. We might not be able to travel to exotic places such as the rainforest right now, but migratory birds bring a bit of the rainforest to us.

“Ultimately, the goal of celebrating World Migratory Bird Day is to raise awareness of the phenomenon of bird migrations and motivate people to take action to protect our shared birds,” says Susan Bonfield, Executive Director of Environment for the Americas. Their spirited migrations and spectacular flights are a symbol of freedom, even during a time when people feel confined.

In addition to connecting people to birds and raising awareness about bird conservation, World Migratory Bird Day is a celebration of the astonishing journeys of these animals, like the roughly 8,000 mile round-trip migration of the tiny Rufous Hummingbird. The celebration of World Migratory Bird Day is an opportunity to inspire people around the world to learn about, to love, and to take action to protect these long distance travelers.

This year World Migratory Bird Day will help share the wonders of bird song, flight, and conservation of birds by teaching participants to better understand, and therefore better love and conserve, these feathered travelers. Sing, fly, and soar with us this World Migratory Bird Day.

2021 World Migratory Bird Day Artist, Sara Wolman, promotes the campaign and the importance of protecting migratory birds.