Governor Carney Announces Funding for New Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill

SMYRNA, Del. — Governor John Carney, Lt. Governor Hall-Long and Molly Magarik, Secretary of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS), announced $50 million on Wednesday to build a new Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill in Smyrna.

Staff at the hospital, which originally opened in 1932, provide skilled nursing care to more than 100 residents. Construction of a new, 72,000-square-foot facility in Smyrna will create 250-300 construction-related jobs.

The $50 million allocation for the new hospital is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which was signed into law by President Joe Biden and championed by members of Delaware’s congressional delegation – Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons, and Rep. Lisa Bunt Rochester.

“The Hospital for the Chronically Ill has provided necessary care to vulnerable Delawareans for years, including throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. But the building itself is more than 90 years old and needs to be replaced,” said Governor Carney. “A new, modern hospital in Smyrna will provide the nearly 500 hospital staff members with the tools they need to continue providing quality care to Delawareans who need their support. Thank you to hospital staff for their commitment, and to President Biden and members of our federal delegation for providing the resources we need to make this important investment.”

“Delawareans deserve a healthcare system that’s able to meet the needs of our communities, particularly those that are vulnerable and underserved,” said Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long. “As Lt. Governor, and as a nurse, I have seen how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the physical and emotional health, especially in our aging population and their families. They deserve the highest quality of care. These investments will go a long way to ensure that happens.”

“The Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill, which serves our state’s most vulnerable residents, has become even more critical to the delivery of quality health care during the pandemic,” said Sen. Carper, Sen. Coons, and Rep. Blunt Rochester. “DHCI’s facilities need to be modernized in order to safeguard its mission of providing comprehensive nursing home services. We applaud the Governor and his decision to use $50 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan to help make that a reality.”

“The staff at the Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill has shown an unwavering commitment to its residents, maintaining a 5-star rating during this global pandemic,” said Molly Magarik, Secretary of the Department of Health and Social Services. “I am excited for the team and residents to move to a new facility that will better support person-centered care with consolidated program services in one building.”

Governor Carney, Lt. Governor Hall-Long and members of Delaware’s congressional delegation have announced several projects that will receive ARPA funding.

This week, Governor Carney announced plans to invest $26.4 million in affordable housing in Wilmington, and $50 million for jobs training programs statewide.

Last month, Governor Carney announced a $110 million plan to provide universal wired broadband access for all Delaware homes and businesses. Delaware is aiming to become the first state to close every “last mile” with wired, high-speed broadband.

