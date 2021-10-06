Submit Release
New HUD rule aimed at preventing public housing evictions

Under a new rule from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, tenants in HUD-subsidized public housing cannot be evicted for nonpayment without providing them 30 days’ notice and information about available federal emergency rental assistance. The rule is scheduled to be published Thursday in the Federal Register.

New HUD rule aimed at preventing public housing evictions

