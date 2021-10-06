FWC approves new regulations for spot and Atlantic croaker on Atlantic coast 

At its October meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved the creation of new regulations for spot and Atlantic croaker in state waters from the Florida-Georgia border through Miami-Dade County.

The following changes for the Atlantic coast of Florida will go into effect Dec. 1, 2021:

Establishing a daily recreational bag limit of 50 fish per person for each species.

Establishing the following commercial vessel limits Spot: 2,200 pounds. Atlantic croaker: 1,200 pounds.



There have been recent coastwide declines in abundance and harvest of spot and Atlantic croaker. The approved changes are part of a coastwide, multi-state conservation strategy for Atlantic stocks of these species.

View the Commission meeting agenda and documents at MyFWC.com/Commission by clicking on “Commission Meetings” and the agenda under “Oct. 6-7, 2021.”