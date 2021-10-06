Submit Release
News Search

There were 671 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,352 in the last 365 days.

FWC approves new regulations for spot and Atlantic croaker on Atlantic coast 

At its October meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved the creation of new regulations for spot and Atlantic croaker in state waters from the Florida-Georgia border through Miami-Dade County.

The following changes for the Atlantic coast of Florida will go into effect Dec. 1, 2021:

  • Establishing a daily recreational bag limit of 50 fish per person for each species.
  • Establishing the following commercial vessel limits
    • Spot: 2,200 pounds.
    • Atlantic croaker: 1,200 pounds.

There have been recent coastwide declines in abundance and harvest of spot and Atlantic croaker. The approved changes are part of a coastwide, multi-state conservation strategy for Atlantic stocks of these species.

View the Commission meeting agenda and documents at MyFWC.com/Commission by clicking on “Commission Meetings” and the agenda under “Oct. 6-7, 2021.”

You just read:

FWC approves new regulations for spot and Atlantic croaker on Atlantic coast 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.