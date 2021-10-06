DOH News Release: Free COVID testing events in Nanakuli

Submit Release
HONOLULU – The Hawai’i Department of Health (DOH) in conjunction with the Hawai‘i National Guard will offer free COVID-19 rapid testing in Nanakuli every Wednesday in October from 3 – 6 p.m.

Free testing will be available at the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center – Nanakuli Clinic at 87-2070 Farrington Highway behind McDonald’s.

  • Wednesday, October 6, from 3 to 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday, October 13, from 3 to 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday, October 20, from 3 to 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday, October 27, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Testing will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. Appointments are not required.

Wait times may vary, but please anticipate waiting 30 minutes or longer.

Results will be available on-site within 15 minutes. Testing for those with symptoms may take longer.

Please bring a government photo ID and wear a mask.

Free parking is available.

For more COVID-19 testing options visit https://hawaiicovid19.com/testing-isolation-quarantine/.

