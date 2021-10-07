BOCA RATON STARTUPS GAIN MOMENTUM AS THE EGLAVATOR MOVED TO A NEW OFFICE SPACE
We are delighted to see our EGLAVATOR members getting funded, obtaining new patents, their products being launched, and thriving for more success”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phenomenal news and achievements from local South Florida startups working form the EGLAVATOR. We are delighted to see our EGLAVATOR members getting funded, obtaining new patents, products being launched, and thriving for more success. The EGLAVATOR recently relocated to new 10,000 sq. ft. facility that is more appropriate for growing technology companies and incubate new ventures.
— Dr. Alcides Hernandez
EGLA CORP funds and supports the EGLAVATOR and provides support to startups in multiple ways. Currently, our team focuses on fintech, cloud computing, wireless communications, and artificial intelligence. Our team of innovators assists startups with technical expertise, investments, and provides a community for all innovators at our office space.
We want to highlight the following milestones from our members:
POINTSKASH, Inc a financial technology company with an innovative platform that allows credit card owners convert reward points into cash. Pointskash makes those loyalty points work for the consumer in the most convenient way. The platform also comes with other exciting features that attracted a seed-funding found from SeaBury Capital. “We are visualizing a 2022 full of new developments and exponential growth and helping our customers to easily convert those reward points into cash, “ said Steve Janjic, CEO and founder. EGLA CORP is excited to be a shareholder and assisting a very exciting fintech venture.
CONDUCTION LABS, Inc is a local leader in Bluetooth technologies and headset manufacturer. The team launched a truly wireless headset product, called “Etude” in a joint venture with ALOVA. As part of the launch, a Kickstarter campaign became the vehicle to raise close to $40,000 after just a few weeks. The team is now preparing new product launches in other sites like IndieGogo. “This is just the beginning, and our team is planning our technology roadmaps with more Bluetooth and wireless products” -- Bruce Borenstein said
MOBILITY WORKX, LLC successfully reached a licensing agreement with Verizon Wireless for its patent portfolio that provided a cost-effective solution for wireless handset testing using emulation. Others provided intelligent algorithms and methods to speed up handoff processing - a key requirement in modern wireless communication networks. Dr. Sumi Helal and Dr. Edwin Hernandez, who is also a founder of EGLA CORP, provided a separate press release with additional details on this milestone.
Finally, Dr. Edwin Hernandez, our founder, was awarded with its 13th patent for US Patent 11,140,441 and continues to innovate with MEVIA and making web widgets part of video streams. Adding web widget to TV streams allows easy customization of TV and Music experiences,
Other EGLAVATOR members include SEO Turbo Booster, Inc that is achieving also great success with new deals as well as other exciting ventures.
All Interested professionals, startups, entrepreneurs, and creative mindsets can come and join our space located at 791 Park of Commerce Blvd Suite 300, Boca Raton, FL, 33487 and signup for a new affordable membership that ranges from $150 to over $2,000/month.
For additional information you can come to https://eglavator.com or e-mail at sales@eglavator.com
