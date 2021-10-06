Submit Release
Delaware Public Archives Dedicates Women’s Suffrage Historical Marker

Women's Suffrage in Delaware Historical Marker

The Delaware Public Archives is happy to present the installation of a NEW Delaware Historical Marker, “Women’s Suffrage in Delaware.”  This Marker remembers the 1920 conference that was held by Sussex County’s members of the General Assembly that heard opinions in support of and against women’s suffrage.

This Delaware Historical Marker, the third of four Historical Markers celebrating the centennial of the passage and ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States providing for women’s suffrage, is located near the intersection of S. Bedford Street and The Circle, outside of the Sussex County Courthouse in Georgetown, Delaware.

These markers have been installed with the support of the Delaware Women’s Suffrage Commission, in cooperation with the Delaware Heritage Commission and the Delaware Public Archives.  The installation and presentation of these Historical Markers have been delayed due to the pandemic.

 

Learn more about the Delaware Centennial – www.Archives.Delaware.gov/women-vote-100

