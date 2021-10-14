Blue Raven Solar wins Comparably Award: Best Companies for Work-Life Balance
Blue Raven Solar announced that it was acknowledged as a Best Company for Work-Life Balance by the 2021 Comparably Awards
At Blue Raven Solar, we work hard to make sure that each employee feels valued and that their work does not go unnoticed,”OREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The founding principles of Blue Raven Solar encourage employees to build trust, work efficiently, and continuously improve. These values have been present as the company has grown from 3 to 1400+ employees since 2014, and each of these employees is personally valued and individually appreciated.
— Ben Peterson, CEO
“At Blue Raven Solar, we work hard to make sure that each employee feels valued and that their work does not go unnoticed,” says CEO, Ben Peterson, “This practice helps everyone feel like their work stays at work so they can enjoy their lives outside of the company.”
Blue Raven Solar has also been recognized by Comparably for career growth, by Glassdoor as a Best Place to Work in 2021, and as one of Glassdoor’s Highest Rated Companies for work-life balance during COVID-19. The company kept the balance as a high priority as they returned to the office and continued to work to bring homeowners solar.
"Our studies show that having work-life balance is the No. 1 priority for workers today,” said Comparably co-founder/CEO Jason Nazar. "Companies like Blue Raven Solar are highly ranked by employees on our Best Work-Life Balance list for providing a healthy blend of flexibility which ultimately leads to a more engaged and productive workforce."
The Comparably Awards for Best Companies for Work-Life Balance rankings are based on anonymous sentiment ratings from employees during a 12-month period (September 2020 through September 2021). There were no fees or costs associated with participating, nor was nomination required. To qualify, large companies (500+ employees) must have met a minimum of 75 employee participants. Additional weight was given to companies with more employee participation, for statistical significance. The final data set was compiled from 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies. For Awards FAQ, please go to www.comparably.com/awards
Access the full lists for the Comparably Awards Best Companies for Work-Life Balance here.
About Blue Raven Solar
Blue Raven Solar was founded in 2014 and has expanded to a national top selling solar brand. The company’s mission is “to make homeowners’ lives better by reducing their energy bills, increasing reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy and providing a world-class customer experience through a reliable sales process and a speedy, high-quality installation.” Blue Raven Solar believes all homeowners should have equal opportunity to invest in simple, reliable, affordable, high-quality solar power. Visit Blue Raven Solar at www.blueravensolar.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
Join the movement | Blue Raven Solar | The Future of Energy. Today.
About Comparably
Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in nearly 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.
Blue Raven Solar
Blue Raven Solar Marketing
+1 800-377-4480
email us here