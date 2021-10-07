Applied Aeronautics Announces New Albatross BVLOS Aircraft Integrated with Iris Automation’s Casia DAA Solution
Applied Aeronautics announces its latest Albatross UAV aircraft fully integrating Iris Automation’s advanced detect and avoid Casia solution for BVLOS flights.
Introduces new levels of airspace safety and remote pilot situational awareness, manufactured in new facility in Austin, TexasAUSTIN, TX. AND RENO, NV, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Applied Aeronautics announces its latest Albatross UAV aircraft fully integrating Iris Automation’s advanced detect and avoid Casia solution for BVLOS flights. The Albatross UAV starts at US$7,000, and the forthcoming Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) model will remain consistent with Applied Aeronautics commitment to marrying a robust feature set with affordable pricing.
Its high efficiency design delivers long distance endurance of up to four hours, and critical capabilities for BVLOS including specialized communications, modular - application specific - payloads, and now the Casia onboard detect-and-avoid system. Flying drones beyond line of sight has been estimated to save between 28% and 55% of the cost to fly similar missions by helicopter, according to the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI).
Applied Aeronautics will manufacture the Albatross BVLOS at its new composites facility in Austin, Texas, bringing advanced-manufacturing jobs to the region. The facility is being built out to support a surge in demand from the global commercial and military sectors for affordable, long-endurance, BVLOS solutions.
Iris Automation’s Casia, also produced in the US, allows uncrewed aircraft to see and react to the aviation environment around it, providing situational awareness for remote pilots and enhancing air safety. Casia detects other aircraft using computer-vision algorithms to classify them, makes intelligent decisions about the threat they may pose to the drone and then triggers an alert to execute maneuvers to safely avoid collisions.
The two companies have previously partnered on several successful BVLOS projects, including the FAA’s Integration Pilot Program, and commercial inspection operations in Canada. Casia-equipped Albatross aircraft are also supporting long range missions in Latin America.
Quote from Meg Annand, COO at Applied Aeronautics
“This is an important development both for us and our customers. As they seek to move beyond a sandbox environment into more widespread deployment and demand for our system accelerates across the board, we’re looking forward to responding with an affordable BVLOS solution that is not only holistically designed but homegrown, here in the USA.”
Quote from Lori DeMatteis, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Iris Automation
“This partnership opens a new pathway for global military and enterprise operators to evolve from traditional platforms to affordable UAVs with high levels of safety. This delivers immediate, tangible business outcomes while protecting the safety reputations of operators and their customers as well as the general public.”
More information about the Albatross BVLOS can be found at www.appliedaeronautics.com/albatrossbvlos
About Applied Aeronautics
Applied Aeronautics is a US-based UAV manufacturer, specializing in the design and manufacturing of affordable, long-range composite drones. Applied Aeronautics’ flagship product, The Albatross, is an electric fixed wing UAV designed for use in most industries, ranging from agriculture and research to disaster management and defense. This entirely customizable solution was engineered for accessibility, to meet the growing demand for a professional UAV that married robust capabilities with an affordable price point. For more information, please visit http://www.AppliedAeronautics.com
About Iris Automation
Iris Automation is a safety avionics technology company pioneering on- and off-board perception systems and aviation policy services that enable customers to build scalable operations for crewed and uncrewed aircraft; unlocking the potential of countless industries. Iris’ Casia system runs either onboard the aircraft or in a ground-based configuration. We work closely with civil aviation authorities globally as they implement regulatory frameworks ensuring BVLOS is conducted safely, partnering on multiple FAA ASSURE and BEYOND UAS Integration Programs and Transport Canada's BVLOS Technology Demonstration Program. Visit www.irisonboard.com.
