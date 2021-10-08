Submit Release
News Search

There were 648 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,965 in the last 365 days.

Nick Mirisola of Meditative Animal releases insightful and wise EP "Social Gravity."

Multi-instrumentalist Nick Mirisola takes his music to another level with the release of his latest EP, "Social Gravity."

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meditative Animal's Nick Mirisola's latest album, "Social Gravity," will ignite his fan base and take his music to the next level. Drawing from a catalog of over 20 years of songwriting, "Social Gravity" features seven tracks and plays like a greatest hits EP. The album features intelligent and insightful lyrics paired with instrumental backgrounds exuding great energy and positive vibes and Nick's very own artwork. To celebrate the release of "Social Gravity," a special music lyric video for the title track is also available on YouTube.

Tested as a genius and known for his vocals and ability to play the guitar, hand percussion, harmonica, and bass, Nick took music production classes with Berklee and produces his own music. He has been ranked #1 on ReverbNation's regional chart for his genre and their top 100 nationally. His latest album is enriched with the infectious chemistry between Nick and his brother John Mirisola formerly from the band Glass America. Adding to the family vibe, Nick's nephew Lil Beats and niece Charis Moore also share collaborations.

Nick Mirisola is a self-dubbed Duddha and an ordained Dudeist priest who has been singing his entire life and writing songs since 2000. He brings an alternative indie folk-rock sound infused with jazz, blues, hip hop, funk, and reggae melodies. His timeless and original sound often features other artists such as Kirsten Glidden, who did the female vocals on the album's title track "Social Gravity." Produced under Moonlit Creative Works at the Moonlit Creative Works studio in Springvale, Maine, Nick is an old soul with a young heart destined to become the next prominent artist in the music industry.

For additional information about Nick Mirisola and to stream "Social Gravity," visit his website.

Valencia Jackson
AMW Group
+1 (310) 295-4150
email us here

You just read:

Nick Mirisola of Meditative Animal releases insightful and wise EP "Social Gravity."

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.