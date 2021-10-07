LOCAL WOMAN’S SMALL BUSINESS MAKING BIG WAVES IN PEDIATRIC THERAPY
MetroEHS provides pediatric therapy unlike any other in the Detroit Metro area. Parents and therapists around the country take note.
Providing a variety of services in one location is a huge help to parents and a new approach to pediatric therapy.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Detroit, MI, October 6, 2021) MetroEHS provides pediatric therapy unlike any other in the Detroit Metro area. Parents and therapists around the country are taking note. Serving primarily young children up to seven years of age, MetroEHS clinics intentionally have a comfortable, playful neighborhood look and feel. MetroEHS clinics offer one location for children to receive several therapeutic services.
Lori Shaffer, founder of Dearborn Speech and Sensory Center, Inc. and now D/B/A as MetroEHS Pediatric Therapy, started a therapy center in her basement more than two decades ago while pregnant with her firstborn. Shaffer, a licensed speech language pathologist, originally hoped to create a flexible schedule as she raised her daughters. What started as simply providing speech services from her home, swiftly transformed into a successful small business model as Shaffer began procuring other therapists and specialists for her clients.
Fast forward to today and Shaffer now owns and operates nine clinics around the Metro Detroit area which provide a variety of therapy services in each location, one stop shops for pediatric therapy. The MetroEHS clinics serve children with autism, other diagnoses that affect children and children who simply need some extra help. Therapy services include speech language pathology, occupational therapy, sensory integration therapy, feeding therapy, ABA (Applied Behavior Analysis) therapy, physical therapy, dietetic services and more. Shaffer says, “Providing a variety of services in one location is a huge help to parents and a new approach to pediatric therapy”.
MetroEHS clinics’ services are expanding to offer social work and mental health programs such as group therapy for siblings of special needs children, parent support groups, and therapy for children and parents who are experiencing anxiety in a post-COVID-19 world especially as schools reopen. “The need for behavioral therapy services is immense, but the knowledge of what’s available is limited. Facilities like MetroEHS can be life changing for some families. Some schools don’t offer services like these and even schools that do cannot offer them during the after-school hours nor during the summer months” says Shaffer. MetroEHS recently expanded to offer Physical therapy and Dietitian services. “Dietitian services are primarily for our feeding/swallowing clients. Facilities that offer multiple opportunities for assistance like Metro EHS are vital to the success of children.” Shaffer notes.
The goal of MetroEHS is to make all kids successful and to reveal the "super" in every child. “Success is personal. Success is measured in so many different manners. It can be as simple as a parent receiving a hug from their child, or as grandiose as getting accepted into medical school.” Shaffer explains. “So, our goal at MetroEHS Pediatric Therapy is to make your child successful and that success could be in our therapy room, at school, in your home, or just simply playing with their friends. Our goal is to make them and your family successful.”
MetroEHS Pediatric Therapy that reveals the “Super” in every child. As a provider of special education staffing and pediatric therapy in Metropolitan Detroit, MetroEHS therapists and administrative teams are all dedicated to the success of their valued clients. MetroEHS offers a variety of pediatric therapy options including speech therapy, occupational therapy, sensory integration therapy, feeding therapy, ABA (Applied Behavior Analysis) therapy, Physical therapy, and Dietetic services and more. With the expansion of therapy services in some clinics, MetroEHS now offers group therapy for siblings of special needs children, parents, COVID-19 anxiety, and school anxiety. Physical therapy and Dietitian services (for our feeding/swallowing clients). MetroEHS is always seeking energetic therapists for positions in the clinic and with their contracted school partners. To learn more, contact recruiting@MetroEHS.com
For more information, please see www.MetroEHS.com or contact MetroEHS Plymouth administrative offices at 313-278-4601.
