W420 Radio Network Celebrates Second Anniversary
New Format and Introducing "Women in Cannabis" Segment!
I love people, storytelling, raising awareness for important topics and making sure all voices are heard. There are so many great interviews to come for our listeners - tune in!”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marc Corsi, CEO and founder of W420 Radio Network, announces its second year on-air anniversary with the launch of a new format, new segment and a star-packed show! W420 is the first virtual localized radio station dedicated to America’s cannabis industry conversation – nationwide. Tune in at 4:20 this Saturday in your time zone to enjoy the second anniversary show.
— Chase Roberts, Correspondent
W420 Radio Network is the brainchild of CEO and Founder Marc Corsi, Dan Perkins and Patrick Combs. Its goal since its launch in October 2019 is to bring interesting, timely and important content with the benefit of high-profile experts to address every facet of the cannabis industry. There are now an estimated 2.4 million listeners!
CEO Marc Corsi states, “We have always brought the best to air. The topics, the guests and the information shared on "America’s Cannabis Conversation" is beneficial for all. We grow and evolve as the industry does. We are refining and launching an exciting new format including a "Women in Cannabis" segment with our own Chase Roberts as host. We are proud of our growth and the community we are creating.”
The new format will include three main segments: lifestyle, business, "Women in Cannabis" and on occasion guest segments. Our commitment to bring our listeners the latest and most valuable information has guided us into this format.
“Chase has an impressive career with over 20+ years in the communications industry - TV producer, writer, correspondent and founder of Chase Roberts Creative Services. She has brought awareness and stories to the public that have been important to many industries. We are excited to have women in the cannabis industry represented,” says Patrick Combs, co-founder of W420 Radio Network.
Go to our website for the upcoming air dates for these noteworthy interviews:
-- Founder and CEO of Garden Society - Erin Gore
-- Founder and CEO of Kush Queen - Olivia Alexandre
-- President of Women Grow - Gia Morón
-- Deputy Director, California NORML - Ellen Komp
-- Senior Director of Social Impact at Eaze - Jennifer Lujan
-- Founder and Owner Crop Tops and Harvest Moon Munchies - Ac Moon
-- Founder and leader formulator for JBK Wellness Labs - Dr. Jenelle Kim
-- Founder of Canna Moms Are Good Moms Too - Amanda Rogers
-- Founder of Vangst - Karson Humiston
-- Founder of the Women in Cannabis Expo - Brooke Westmore
“This really is a natural extension of all my experience,” explains Chase Roberts, correspondent for W420 Radio Network. “I love people, storytelling, content development, raising awareness for important topics and making sure all voices are heard. There are so many great interviews to come for our listeners - tune in!”
October 9th show line-up:
-- The Honorable Willie Brown - former Mayor of San Francisco
-- Erin Gore - CEO of Garden Society
-- BigMike Straumietis - the "GodFather of Cannabis"
-- Special guest clips
Find us live here: amfm247.com
W420 recognizes and brings to air: interesting, timely and important content with the benefit of high-profile experts to address every facet of the cannabis industry. Informing businesses and consumers alike with the most up-to-date cannabis news. Now you can tune in everyday for your Daily Briefing, and at 4:20 PM every Saturday, in your time zone to America’s Cannabis Conversation. We are here to educate, bring awareness on issues and create community.
Website: https://w420radionetwork.com/
Chase Roberts
W420 Radio Network
chase.roberts@w420radionetwork.com
