PRESS RELEASE | Air Quality Alerts for Particulate Matter in the Yuma Area | October 2021

Active Alerts

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) is issuing a High Pollution Advisory (HPA) for fine particulate matter (PM 2.5 ) effective Oct. 6, 2021, in the Yuma area. PM 2.5 is made up of small particles (soot) found in smoke. ADEQ recommends that people limit outdoor activity while the HPA is in effect, especially children and adults with respiratory problems.

Check the Hourly Air Quality Forecast on the Air Arizona Mobile App Apple iTunes > | Google Play >

Health Impacts

People most vulnerable to the impacts of air pollution include children, older adults, adults exercising outdoors, people with heart or lung disease and those suffering from asthma and bronchitis. Exposure can increase the number and severity of asthma attacks, cause or aggravate bronchitis or other lung disease and reduce the body’s ability to fight infection. Symptoms may include itchy eyes, nose, and throat, wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain and upper respiratory issues.

Please help reduce PM 2.5 by doing one or more of the following:

Use gas or electric instead of burning wood

Limit the lighting of fireworks

Ride transit, carpool or telework

Eliminate all unnecessary driving and/or combine trips

If burning wood for heat or food preparation, use dry wood (burning wet wood releases more particulate matter)

Be Air Aware!

Stay informed and be a part of the ADEQ air quality challenge. Together we can make a difference to improve air quality for everyone in Arizona by following three simple steps | Learn More >

Find the Forecast

ADEQ Air Quality Hourly Forecast | View >

Text or Email Alerts | Subscribe >

Air Arizona Mobile App | Learn More >

Apple iTunes >

Google Play >

PM 2.5 HPAs This Month

Background

High Pollution Advisory (HPA) | Notifies the public that the level of an air pollutant is forecast to exceed the federal health standard.

High Pollution Watch (HPW) | Notifies the public that the level of an air pollutant has the potential to exceed the federal health standard.

Ozone Fact Sheet | View >

Particulate Matter Fact Sheet | View >

Contacts

Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) | Provides hourly forecasts for air quality in certain areas of the state and issues HPAs or HPWs when the appropriate conditions exist.

View Website > Public Information Officer | 602-540-8072 (cell) | Email >