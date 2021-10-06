Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury (Reported October 4, 2021)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Martin Hughes (age 74) West Warwick, R.I. K1-2021-0587A

On October 4, 2021, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Martin Hughes with one count of domestic murder, and one count of using a firearm when committing a crime of violence resulting in death.

The alleged acts occurred in the town of West Warwick sometime on or about June 15, 2021. The West Warwick Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on October 22, 2021.

Ermis Paulino Estevez (age 32) Providence, R.I. P1-2021-3054A

On October 4, 2021, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Ermis Paulino Estevez with one count of possession of over one kilogram of cocaine, one count of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, one count of possession of one ounce to one kilogram of fentanyl, one count of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, and four counts of conspiracy to violate the controlled substances act.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence sometime on or about April 12, 2021. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on October 27, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

Lissette Taveras (age 24) Cranston, R.I. P1-2021-3054B

On October 4, 2021, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Lissette Taveras with one count of possession of over one kilogram of cocaine, one count of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, and two counts of conspiracy to violate the controlled substances act.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence sometime on or about April 12, 2021. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on October 27, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

Ana Hidalgo (age 31) Providence, R.I. P1-2021-3054C

On October 4, 2021, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Ana Hidalgo with possession of over one kilogram of cocaine, one count of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, one count of possession of one ounce to one kilogram of fentanyl, one count of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, and four counts of conspiracy to violate the controlled substances act.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence sometime on or about April 12, 2021. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on October 27, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

###