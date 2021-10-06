SoUneque Magazine Makes Nationwide Debut
SoUneque Magazine Can Be Purchased At Books-A-Million Stores Across America & Online By Going To Sounequemagazinellc.com
It's More Than A Magazine, It's A Keepsake!”UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- T-Ro (Tamara Rollins), the Editor In Chief of SoUneque Magazine is thrilled to announce the nationwide distribution of SoUneque Magazine. Under the creative vision of its founder Rollins, the magazine was established in 2011 and has been sold in select markets.
Excellent content, high readership and expanded demographics over the years has led to national interest in the magazine. SoUneque Magazine is now available on newsstands nationwide. Whether it’s a sit-down interview or on the Red Carpet, T-Ro is always bringing the latest celebrity news.
As an entertainment journalist for the past decade, she has interviewed countless celebrities. As an extension of SoUneque Magazine, T-Ro created SoUneque People. The series highlights the accomplishments of music artists, entrepreneurs, actors, pro athletes, and other notable celebrities. In addition to being a media mogul, T-Ro is also a brand ambassador, model, a trained actress, singer and author.
