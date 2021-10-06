Mature whitetail buck shot and left near Medimont, Idaho

A mature white-tailed deer was found shot and left to waste near Medimont, Idaho in the Willow Creek drainage. The incident occurred either on September 30th or the morning of October 1st. Rifle season was not open during this time. If you have any information pertaining to this case, contact the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline at 1-800-632-5999 or contact the Panhandle regional office at 1-208-769-1414.