2025 North Idaho Bear Fair draws hundreds of residents eager to learn about living safely in bear country

The 2025 North Idaho Bear Fair took place on Sept. 27 at the Bonner County Fairgrounds, continuing its tradition as one of the region’s most popular wildlife education events. This year’s fair drew nearly 400 attendees from across North Idaho eager to learn how to safely live and recreate in bear country.

Attendees explored a variety of educational and interactive exhibits throughout the day.

One of the most popular attractions was the bear spray training, featuring Idaho Fish and Game’s remote-controlled grizzly bear and inert bear spray. More than 200 participants took part, gaining valuable hands-on experience deploying bear spray during a simulated bear charge.