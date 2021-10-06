Levered Learning Raises $1.5M in Seed Round to Scale Impact on Math Proficiency
Levered's online personalized math system made an impact for schools when the pandemic sent classrooms remote. Today the company announced a $1.5M seed round.
From the moment I met the team at Levered, I knew that this was a great math product...It simplifies the instructional process for teachers, giving them real-time insight into individual performance.”SOQUEL, CA, USA, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst a wave of challenges to deliver high-quality math curriculum in a shifting education environment, Levered Learning announced it has secured $1.5M in a Seed Round. Levered’s individualized elementary instructional system has been proven to increase elementary math proficiency. The funds raised from notable organizations and angel investors will help the company build on its success supporting school districts in their efforts to help every student achieve, and go beyond, proficiency in math.
American Family Insurance Institute for Corporate and Social Impact joined the round. The venture capital fund invests in startups that are building scalable approaches to solve some of this country’s most challenging problems, believing that social innovation can accelerate equity in education and help more students thrive in school.
“When I taught graduate students training to become teachers, year after year one of their biggest concerns was feeling uncomfortable teaching math or being overwhelmed with attending to individual needs. From the moment I met the team at Levered," remarked Dr. Joy Ippolito, Social Impact Investment Director, American Family Insurance Institute for Corporate & Social Impact, "I knew that this was a great math product to help solve those problems. It simplifies the instructional process for teachers, giving them real-time insight into individual performance. More importantly, it demonstrates measurable results for kids who are struggling in math. We are thrilled to be working with the Levered team to help bring this product into more schools.”
Other investors in the round include:
Central Coast Angels, an early stage angel group interested in innovative companies who are building businesses located in the Central Coast region of California. Central Coast members include senior executives who helped build companies such as, Apple, Macromedia, Microsoft, Palm, Paypal, and Symantec. Ed Colligan, former President of Handspring and Palm, Inc. has also joined Levered’s board.
Sandalphon Capital, a midwest-focused venture capital firm investing in scalable, problem-solving businesses with high growth potential.
Keiretsu Forum Northwest, the largest global investment network with over 50 chapters and over 3,000 accredited private equity investors, venture capitalists, family offices and corporate/institutional investors.
Levered will use the funds to support sales growth and expand its curriculum offering. The company’s 2019 Pilot Study Brief conducted by Digital Promise quantified the impact of Levered’s next-level blending learning system:
• 100% of teachers reported that their students developed more confidence in math using Levered.
• 100% of pilot teachers reported that students were excited about learning when using Levered.
• Overall growth in math from 3rd to 4th grade was 170% of the California average growth on the state test. Economically disadvantaged students in the pilot group saw 184% growth of the state average.
“Our learning system is designed to support teachers in reaching every student, every day, while students have the runway and support they need to be successful,” said CEO, Mitch Slater. “That is the most powerful combination to improve student achievement and offer all students a pathway to success in learning math.”
About Levered Learning
Levered Learning, founded in 2017 in Soquel, California, is a 21st century online individualized blended learning math system created by teachers and educators to provide the right level of support and challenge for every student. Levered provides teachers with real-time data on student progress with tools to support intervention and enrichment and provides insights on engagement. The Levered Learning System is proven to increase learning growth by 70% on state testing in the first year of implementation. Levered is the only core math curriculum product to receive both Digital Promise’s Learner Variability and Research-based Design certifications. For more information, visit levered.com.
