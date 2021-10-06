A mature white-tailed deer was found shot and left to waste near Medimont, Idaho in the Willow Creek drainage. The incident occurred either on September 30th or the morning of October 1st. Rifle season was not open during this time. If you have any information pertaining to this case, contact the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline at 1-800-632-5999 or contact the Panhandle regional office at 1-208-769-1414.
You just read:
Mature whitetail buck shot and left near Medimont, Idaho
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.