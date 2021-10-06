Operation Crash Reduction: A Partnership Between MPD & The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

Washington, D.C. — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are teaming up for Operation Crash Reduction (OCR) to promote safe driving behaviors with the goal of reducing traffic accidents and fatalities. Thus far in 2021, the District of Columbia has experienced 30 traffic crash fatalities, which investigations concluded were the result of drunk driving, drug-impaired driving, distracted driving, drowsy driving, speeding, and failing to wear seatbelts.

This regional campaign runs from October 8 through October 11, 2021. During this time, MPD will conduct enhanced traffic enforcement throughout the city. OCR serves as a reminder for DC drivers to buckle up and practice safe driving behaviors. To ensure your safety and the safety of others around you, all drivers should:

Allow ample time to reach your destination safely

Slow down and obey posted speed limits

Be extra cautious for hazards and pedestrians during dusk and dawn

Never drive when you are impaired or fatigued

Stop for pedestrians at crosswalks

“Our partnership with NHTSA intends to decrease the likelihood of traffic fatalities and achieve a safer community for our residents” stated Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert J. Contee III. “However, we need the help of our community to accomplish this goal by pledging to buckle up, follow speed limits, and remain alert at all times while operating a vehicle.”

For more information regarding safe driving tips, visit: MPD Safe Driving Tips Webpage