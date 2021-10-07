Larcons celebrates opening of new Orlando office with Free Recruitment Service!

Larcons-Recruitment & Consulting logo image Larcons-New Orlando Office Recruitment Giveaway Gif Larcons-Orlando Office Image cover

Larcons is celebrating the launch of it's Staffing & Recruitment services & the opening of the New Orlando/Central Florida office with a Recruitment Giveaway!

We're celebrating the opening of our new office in Orlando with a unique recruitment services giveaway because we want to encourage companies to keep on hiring, growing & expanding the local economy.” — Eduardo Alarcon

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a slightly different approach to launching its new Direct-Hire / Contract-To-Hire / Temporary Staffing & Recruitment services, Larcons, a Recruitment Agency, has decided it will celebrate the opening of its new Orlando office by providing a Direct-Hire Placement Recruitment Service for Free to a local Company. This is recruitment service giveaway is expected to take place October 15th, 2021.

When most staffing agencies open a new office, they usually just invite people over and write a press release, Larcons-Recruitment & Consulting has decided to be a little more exciting with the start of its new Direct-Hire / Contract-To-Hire / Temporary Staffing & Recruitment Services in Central Florida.

Eduardo Alarcon, President / Founder at Larcons-Recruitment & Consulting, says: "We wanted do something exciting with this new milestone and launch of our Staffing & Recruitment services in Central Florida.

It should be really worthwhile and we're hoping it helps a local company find and hire the best talent for a job opening and at the same time, help a candidate find a great job and start a new career. It should go great unless our recruitment services giveaway has too many companies applying, haha.!"

Larcons-Recruitment & Consulting has always made a point of standing out when compared to other staffing companies and recruitment agencies in Florida. This launch celebration is just one of the many ways it does so.

This is a great chance for an Orlando area business that is selected to be our giveaway winner, to experience our professional recruitment services and fill an urgent role within the company. The winner will receive our direct-hire or permanent placement staffing & recruitment services for Free. They will be able to select and hire one top-notch candidate for any executive, managerial, sales, tech, or admin role at a very high retention rate (our company average is 96% retention rate) and at no cost. We want to support a growing local business that urgently needs to fill a job opening and that has a positive impact to the local economy.

Larcons-Recruitment & Consulting-has been serving the Orlando area remotely since 2018. To date it has served over 110+ customers and has become recognized as being one of the top staffing & recruitment companies in Florida.. It can be found on South Orange Avenue near Central Business District.

Eduardo Alarcon also said: "While Larcons-Recruitment & Consulting-may not be the only business with this kind of offering, local businesses are choosing Larcons for their hiring needs because we have access to a large pool of actively employed candidates that don't regularly apply to job postings and we are able to help our clients fill their job openings faster, at high retention rate and at a high ROI...and with best candidate/job fit."

When asked about the new Direct-Hire / Contract-To-Hire / Temporary Staffing & Recruitment Services service, Eduardo Alarcon said: "We think it's going to be a hit in the Orlando and Central Florida area because of our track record, expertise and reputation on delivering the best staffing and recruitment services around follows us everywhere."

This giveaway will take place on October 15h, 2021 at 5:00 PM. A Larcons group of recruitment specialists will select the winner based on a couple of different factors and will contact the business directly the next business day. To apply, please visit the following link: https://bit.ly/3l7SEv6

Further information about Larcons-Recruitment & Consulting, the new Orlando / Central Florida office and it's Direct-Hire / Contract-To-Hire / Temporary Staffing & Recruitment Services can be discovered at https://www.larcons.com.