Birdy Boutique Advances to Next Round of Top 15 Small Businesses in #MakingItWithLowes Program

Birdy Boutique, a certified disabled veteran and women-owned business, has made it to the next round of a unique business opportunity by Lowe’s.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Birdy Boutique today announced that it has advanced to the next round of the top 15 businesses of #MakingItWithLowes.

“We are very excited about this, and we consider it an honor and privilege to be selected to go to the next round,” said Barbara Kent, owner and spokesperson for Birdy Boutique.

Kent explained that Making It With Lowe’s was introduced as a way for Lowe’s to create a space for diverse-owned small businesses to sell their products at Lowe’s, ensuring their shelves better reflect the communities they serve while giving customers access to the most innovative home improvement products in the marketplace.

“This is especially meaningful for Birdy Boutique as a certified disabled veteran and women-owned small business,” Kent said.

Birdy Boutique is a business built from the ground up by two immigrant sisters, Kent, a retired, disabled army veteran with 13 years of service, a mother of two and wife to an active-duty soldier, and Joanna Jozwik Serra, an award-winning educator. The company is a certified disabled veteran and women-owned small business certified through NaVOBA, NVBDC, and WBENC.

Birdy Boutique, according to Kent, creates products with purpose, encouraging children to play, learn and explore. Kent noted that learning is fun with its line of teaching items.

Kent started sewing as a way to challenge herself after leaving the Army and joined forces with her sister, Serra, to begin selling their creations. When they could not keep up with demand, they started to mass produce their unique products. They now offer several children’s items that inspire kids to play, learn and explore.

Kent revealed that their family immigrated to the United States in 1988, where they grew up in poor circumstances and realized what a huge role education would play in their lives. Kent went on to graduate from West Point and serve in the military as a Military Police officer. Since then, education and continuous learning have played a large part in their lives and inspired the creation of products with purpose for children.

Birdy Boutique’s flagship product line is the learning blankets, which are in the competition to win and be on Lowes’ shelves in the home decor department. Packed with tons of facts and various topics, these blankets, according to Kent, are a great educational tool loved by kids and educators alike.

Birdy Boutique had its largest growth year yet, spearheading pitches to supplier diversity teams of mass retailers and are also now found on shelves of over 15 retail boutiques. Birdy Boutique is proud to have been featured in over 100 online publications such as Forbes, CNN, and Today.com.

Now, Birdy Boutique asks for your support, Kent stressed before adding, “We need your vote for fan favorite—vote now until October 15. Please visit www.MIWLFanFavorite.com to vote. No purchase is necessary. For rules, visit https://low.es/2Y8eCFQ.

For more information, please visit https://birdyboutique.com/ and https://blog.birdyboutique.com/car-safety-kids.

About Birdy Boutique

Birdy Boutique is a certified disabled veteran and women owned business offering products with purpose that encourage kids to play, learn and explore. Their meaningful product line includes learning blankets, car seat ponchos, educational tapestries and other unique self-designed products, which are tested and compliant with the highest safety standards.

