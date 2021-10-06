Fertility Test Market: The Evolution of a New Subspecialty will reach $842.96 Million by 2028
The global fertility test market is segmented on the basis of type of product, mode of purchase, application, end user, and region.
Fertility Test Market by Product (Ovulation Prediction Kits, Fertility Monitors, and Male Fertility Testing Products), Mode of Purchase (OTC-based and Prescription-based), Application (Female Fertility Testing and Male Fertility Testing), and End User (Home Care Settings and Hospitals/Fertility Clinics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
Rise in the prevalence of diseases such as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), increase in number of first-time pregnancies in women, declining fertility rates across the globe, growth in awareness regarding fertility testing in both developed and developing countries, and launch of technologically advanced products with high accuracy are the major factors that drive the growth of the fertility test market. Moreover, growth in preference for confidentially and accessibility of test results and rapid outcomes of diagnosis are other factors that attribute to the growth of the fertility test market. However, unproven accuracy of ovulation monitors in PCOS/PCOD patients and high cost of fertility testing monitors are expected to hinder the growth of the market.
The global fertility test market is segmented on the basis of type of product, mode of purchase, application, end user, and region. By product, the market is divided into ovulation prediction kits, fertility monitors, and male fertility testing products. The fertility monitors segment is further divided into urine-based ovulation kits, saliva-based ovulation kits, and other fertility monitors. By mode of purchase, it is bifurcated into OTC-based and prescription-based. By application, it is fragmented into female fertility testing and male fertility testing. By end user, it is bifurcated into home care settings and fertility clinics. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current fertility test market trends and forecast estimations from 2020 to 2028, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.
An in-depth market analysis includes analysis of various regions, which is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans.
A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global is provided.
The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2020 to 2028, in terms of value.
An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.
Key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps in understanding competitive outlook of the market.
Table of Content
CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION
1.1.Report description
1.2.Key Benefits for Stakeholders
1.3.Key market segments
1.3.1.List of key players profiled in the report
1.4.Research methodology
1.4.1.Secondary research
1.4.2.Primary research
1.4.3.Analyst tools and models
CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1.Key findings of the study
2.2.CXO perspective
CHAPTER 3:MARKET LANDSCAPE
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.2.2.Top winning strategies
3.3.Porter’s five force analysis
3.4.Top player positioning, 2020
3.5.Market dynamics
3.5.1.Drivers
3.5.1.1.Declining fertility rates across the globe
3.5.1.2.Increasing awareness of fertility testing
3.5.1.3.Launch of technologically advanced products with high accuracy
3.5.2.Restraint
3.5.2.1.Unproven accuracy of ovulation monitors in PCOS/PCOD patients
3.5.2.2.High cost of fertility testing monitors
