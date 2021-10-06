News: National Book Festival Draws More Than 317,000 Views

Book lovers joined the Library of Congress National Book Festival from across the country over 10 days this year, totaling more than 317,000 views to date across a variety of platforms, including virtual events with authors and videos on demand. The festival reached even more people through a national television special, new podcast interviews and events hosted by partners across the country.

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden announced planning is underway to host the 2022 festival in person over Labor Day weekend at the Washington Convention Center, while maintaining a robust virtual presentation for audiences nationwide.

