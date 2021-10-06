European Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Set to Experience Surge in Procedures by 2025

Constraints on reimbursements will continue to limit the European orthobiologics market. The lack of reimbursement drives pricing down, hinders innovation and discourages new entrants.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO of iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research (“iData”), a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the European orthopedic biomaterials market. The orthopedic biomaterials market is highly variable throughout the 15 countries analyzed in Europe, and is strongly affected by different national regulations and reimbursement structures. Over the forecast period, the European market will experience growth, which iData forecasts is due to demographic factors and prevalence of obesity, along with clinical evidence.

According to iData's EU Report for Orthopedic Biomaterials, the European market was previously estimated at around €500 million. Furthermore, the market has continued to increase moving into 2021 and 2022 and is expected to reach almost €582 million by 2025. Similarly, the orthopedic biomaterial procedures per country are set to increase by 2025. This report includes procedure numbers, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis and more.

The European market for orthopedic materials is segmented into bone graft substitutes (BGSs), which includes allograft, synthetic and demineralized bone matrices (DBMs); bone morphogenetic protein (BMP) growth factors; hyaluronic acid (HA) viscosupplementation; and cartilage repair markets. Additionally, COVID-19 did have an impact on this market. Despite many procedures being delayed, 2021 and 2022 are expected to experience returns to previous market trajectories but not significantly greater. The COVID19 impact analysis details market size and growth estimates for each market covered by the report under best, base and worst-case scenarios.

Among the many competitors within these markets,Fidia, Medtronic, and TRB Chemedica are the European leaders followed by Meda Pharma and TETEC. Bioventus,Sanofi, and Zimmer Biomet are trailing the leaders by a substantial margin, pushing for a larger share of the European market. There are a multitude of other competitors analyzed within this report which have one or more products offered in this space.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

https://idataresearch.com/product/orthobiologics-market-europe/

