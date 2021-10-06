Laboratory Ware Market May See a Big Move by 2030 Covid-19 Analysis | CAGR 5.8%
The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed the healthcare systems in the world and increased the need for the diagnosis of COVID-19.
Laboratory Ware Market by Product (Glassware and Plasticware), Application (Research, Diagnostics, and Others), and End User (Research and Academic Institutes, Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers).”NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Laboratory Ware Market by Product (Glassware and Plasticware), Application (Research, Diagnostics, and Others), and End User (Research and Academic Institutes, Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
— Allied Market Research
Laboratory ware is defined as the equipment used in laboratory for scientific work, which is made of plastic and glass. Laboratory ware such as volumetric flasks, conical flask, beakers, vials, pipettes, burettes, measuring cylinders and test tube are used in the laboratory. The right selection of laboratory ware is important while conducting research. The glassware offers high clarity, which enhances visibility of content and provides accurate recording of volume. The plasticware are easy to handle, low cost and flexible in nature. Growth of the global laboratory ware market is majorly driven by an increase in demand for plasticware; rise in funding and investment from private & government organizations for research activities and diagnostic service; rise in prevalence of chronic disease; and increase in number of research laboratories.
Key players operating in the global laboratory ware market include Bellco glass, Inc., Corning, Inc., Crystalgen, Inc., Duran Group, Eppendorf AG, Gerresheimer AG, Metler Teledo International, Sartorious AG, Technosklo Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
3.6.Impact analysis of COVID-19 on the laboratory ware market
