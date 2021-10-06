Governor Wolf Visits Upcoming COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, Highlights Community Partnerships Role in Ensuring Equitable Vaccine Distribution

Governor Tom Wolf today visited Hamilton Health Center in Harrisburg to encourage eligible Pennsylvanians who are not yet vaccinated to take advantage of their upcoming community COVID-19 vaccine clinic in partnership with the Zeta Theta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.

“We know that the pandemic disproportionately affected vulnerable populations across Pennsylvania, and my administration has worked hand in hand with our partners in local communities to close those gaps,” said Gov. Wolf. “This upcoming clinic is an example of how vaccine providers are ensuring the commonwealth’s vaccine distribution is an equitable one. By bringing together trusted health care providers and valued community leaders we are reaching populations that may have previously been hesitant to get vaccinated.”

On Saturday, October 9, COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered from 10am – 2pm at Hamilton Health Center, 100 S. 17th St., Harrisburg, PA 17104.

Hamilton Health Center is a multicultural, multilingual, community health center providing medical, dental and behavioral primary care health services to individuals regardless of their income statue, language or ethnicity. As a partner in the commonwealth’s fight against COVID-19, they have launched a mobile testing unit offering free COVID-19 tests to surrounding communities in central Pennsylvania. As a vaccine provider, Hamilton Health Center has administered more than 2,000 COVID-19 vaccinations through their community clinics, like the one offered this coming Saturday in partnership with the brothers of the Zeta Theta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha.

“Getting every eligible Pennsylvanian vaccinated is our strategy out of the pandemic,” said Gov. Wolf. “I encourage everyone to take advantage of their local vaccine clinics, many of which are hosted by local, trusted community organizations. It is the one, scientifically proven way to keep our communities and loved ones safe.”

To find local vaccine clinics near you, visit vaccines.gov.