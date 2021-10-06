Air2E Confirms Bye Aerospace All-electric eFlyer 800 Deposit
Air2E has executed a purchase deposit agreement for the all-electric eFlyer 800 for its AirTaxi operations and regional airline operations in Europe.DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bye Aerospace announced Air2E has executed a purchase deposit agreement for the all-electric eFlyer 800 for its AirTaxi operations and regional airline operations in Europe.
“The eFlyer 800 is the first all-electric propulsion technology that achieves twin-turboprop performance and safety with no CO2 and extremely low ops-cost compared to legacy turboprop aircraft.” said George E. Bye, Bye Aerospace CEO. “These legacy jet and turboprop aircraft have been solid performers in the air charter market, but at high operating cost contributing to relatively expensive prices and for a small group of business customers. Customers like the ones served by Air2E are demanding greater flexibility and cleaner, more efficient means of transportation. That’s what we aim to deliver with our all-electric eFlyer aircraft.”
“Air2E’s mission is to accelerate the transition to sustainable aviation and now with the eFlyer 800 we are another step closer to this aim.” said Norbert Werle, Air2E’s Founder and CEO. “We intend to build an eFlyer 800 fleet for our AirTaxi service, which is already today the most economical individual flight solutions available. In contrast to large airline operations, small 4 to 10-seat airplanes are the ideal size for a regional network of on-demand flights, consequently providing the fastest road to sustainable and cost-effective individual air-travel with all-electric airplanes like the eFlyer 800.”
Bye Aerospace announced the eFlyer 800 program earlier this year in response to growing demands for regional all-electric airplanes with significantly reduced operating costs, plus increased capacity and utility. The company is also in the process of obtaining FAA Part-23 certification for the eFlyer 2 for the professional flight training mission and the four-seat eFlyer 4 for air taxi, cargo and advanced training uses. All the company’s current and future families of aircraft feature engineering, research and electric aircraft solutions are designed to specifically address compelling market needs. Benefits include five-fold lower operating costs, no CO2 emissions and substantially decreased operations noise. The company estimates eFlyer will eliminate the release of significant amounts of CO2 each year as its deliveries begin and the current general aviation fleet is replaced.
“At Air2E we see a large demand of our expanding customer base for individual air travel. Every flight generates additional funding for the further fleet expansion towards emission free, sustainable flight as soon as the eFlyer800s become available. Bye Aerospace shares the same vision and provides the ideal airplane. Now it’s time for the customers that want to save time and gain flexibility on business trips to join this pathway towards environmentally sustainable and emission free travel,” Werle said.
About Bye Aerospace, Inc.
Bye Aerospace has developed and is in the process of FAA certifying a family of zero-emission, electric-aircraft that are 1/5 the operating cost and safer than traditional airplanes. As a pioneer in electric aviation, Bye Aerospace has established itself as a leader with a back log of over 800 aircraft. Based in Denver, Colo., Bye Aerospace was founded by George E. Bye, who is Chairman and CEO. Learn more about Bye Aerospace at https://byeaerospace.com/.
About Air2E
Air2E provides individual charter flights at lowest prices per kilometers – not hours – with the advantage of fast and highly efficient twin-engine and turboprop airplanes. A future network of regional airline operations is under development. Air2E was co-founded by Norbert Werle, who is the CEO. More information available at http://www.air2e.com.
Diane Simard
Bye Aerospace
+1 303-459-2862
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
All-Electric eFlyer 800 from Bye Aerospace