Fine Art Shippers Offers Art Shuttle Services New York – Florida

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Art Shippers, an NYC-based art logistics company, offers consolidated art shuttle services from New York to Florida and from Florida to New York. The shuttle covers all the major states and cities on the East Coast. Stops are possible all along the route.

Fine Art Shippers has been a well-known name in the fine art logistics industry for more than 25 years now. Headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, the company specializes in fine art services that include art shipping, art packing & crating, art handling, art installation, art insurance, and many others. After years of assiduous work, Fine Art Shippers has earned a considerable reputation in the art industry and become one of the leading art logistics service providers in New York. The company cooperates with art galleries, auction houses, museums, artists, and private collectors.

Art shuttle services are among the most sought-after services provided by Fine Art Shippers. Thanks to the extensive experience and expertise in the field, art handlers can help you with the transportation of all kinds of art and antiques, from paintings and prints to sculptures and installations. Fine Art Shippers particularly offers consolidated art shuttle services from New York to Florida, one of the most popular routes covering the East Coast of the US.

The art shuttle starts its route in New York, the headquarters of Fine Art Shippers. On the way to Florida, it makes stops all along the East Coast, including in Baltimore, Washington, D.C., Richmond, and Savannah. To book a pick-up or delivery, it is important to contact Fine Art Shippers in advance so that managers can make all the necessary arrangements for the route.

South Florida is the main target of the art shuttle. The Fine Art Shippers team makes pick-ups and deliveries in Miami and nearby cities and towns. The shuttle goes as far as the Florida Keys.

From the Sunshine State, the art shuttle New York – Florida goes to Atlanta, the capital of Georgia, and Charlotte, a beautiful city in North Carolina. On the way back to New York, Fine Art Shippers can also make stops in Washington D.C. and Baltimore if required.

The art shuttle New York – Florida is a safe and cost-effective way to ship valuables over long distances. Fine Art Shippers is a cast-iron guarantee that art pieces, no matter how fragile they are, will be delivered to their destination without a scratch.

The next consolidated art shuttle New York – Florida is scheduled for October 11, but dates are subject to change. For more details, please contact Fine Art Shippers.