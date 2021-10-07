Sagacious IP Scores Dual Win at the Prestigious ASSOCHAM IP Excellence Awards 2021

GURUGRAM, INDIA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagacious IP, one of the leading global IP research and consulting firm, has won the famed ASSOCHAM IP Excellence Awards held in 2021.

The ASSOCHAM IP Excellence Awards 2021 are aimed at recognizing and felicitating IP facilitators for their unparalleled efforts in fostering creativity and securing innovation. These awards acknowledge enterprises, institutes as well as individuals for their exceptional contribution toward the facilitation of intellectual property (IP) such as patents, trademarks, copyrights, and designs, while also driving a healthy and holistic IP ecosystem in India.

Sagacious IP emerged victorious in not one but two categories – Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Women Contributors in IP. The company won the “Firm of the Year Corporate Social Responsibility: IP Inclusive” for its unique initiatives including the COVID-19 Research Assistance Program offering 1000 hours (pro bono) multi-lingual patent/literature information support to COVID researchers across the globe and free IP trainings for senior management as well as R&D and manufacturing teams of numerous Indian SMEs during the lockdown. Furthermore, the company’s fund raiser musical event ‘Rhythm Of Desert’ organized in association with BookMyShow to support daily wage artists of Jaisalmer have been some of the other notable CSR contributions.

The second area where Sagacious IP was triumphant was the “Women Contributors in IP” category. Devika Saini, Manager – Life Sciences and Chemistry was one of the 10 awardees under this category. She bagged this award for her active involvement in assisting organizations in identifying technology and market trends, tracking competition at numerous time intervals, patent validity checks, and infringement clearance related to some of the major areas of Life Sciences & Chemistry, including immunology, biotechnology, molecular biology, material and polymer sciences, and food technology. Some of her noteworthy contributions include facilitating a US-based biotech giant’s R&D and IP Clearance, supporting a Swedish packaging behemoth in packaging R&D, disseminating knowledge on technology and competition monitoring as well as licensing studies through numerous public webinars, and conducting knowledge transfer sessions for IP creators in agri-business in association with European Business and Technology Centre (EBTC).

Elated on this feat, Tarun Kumar Bansal, President at Sagacious IP said, “It is an honour to receive this recognition from ASSOCHAM. Society is at the core of what we do at Sagacious and that’s why we have a very strong CSR Policy where we contribute and give back to the society. The pandemic gave us many more opportunities to contribute to the society and we’ve tried to do our best during that time. Recognitions like these give huge encouragement to work towards society and we look forward continue to contribute in whatever best possible ways we can.””

About Sagacious IP

Sagacious IP is an award-winning IP research and consulting firm working with the world’s largest companies, law firms, institutions, research organizations and inventors to help them monetize, defend, and expand their patent portfolios and drive innovation within their industries. For more information visit: https://www.sagaciousresearch.com/