Crunchy Chocolate Market to Generate $27,860.0 Million by 2030 | Growth & Key Business Strategies

Crunchy chocolate or wafer chocolate is mostly made by coating a piece of wafer with a layer of chocolate.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crunchy Chocolate Market was estimated at $16.86 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $27.86 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.
Crunchy chocolate or wafer chocolate is mostly made by coating a piece of wafer with a layer of chocolate. However, sometimes nuts, fruits, cereals, etc. are also added along with a filling of delectable flavors such as honey, caramel and butterscotch to enhance its flavor.
Numerous applications of the crunchy chocolate has been influencing its demand as crumbs and chunks of crunchy chocolate are used with beverages such as coffee and smoothies, or are used to make chocolate sandwiches. Premiumisation, thriving fast-food industry and expanding distribution channels are some of the other factors responsible for increasing crunchy chocolate market demand.
COVID-19 scenario-
• The extended lockdown in the majority of countries gave way to distorted activities in the chocolate processing industry, which in turn impacted the global crunchy chocolate market negatively.
• However, the overall situation across the globe is getting ameliorated and the market is expected to revive soon.
The global crunchy chocolate market is analyzed across type, distribution channel, age group, price point, and region.
Based on type, the bar segment accounted for nearly half of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The balls segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.
Based on distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment contributed to more than one-third of the total market share in 2020, and is anticipated to dominate by 2030. At the same time, the duty-free outlets segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 8.8% throughout the forecast period.
Based on region, Europe held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global crunchy chocolate market. The Asia-Pacific region would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include North America and LAMEA.
The key market players analyzed in the global crunchy chocolate market report include Mars Inc., Mondelez International, Ferrero Group, Nestle SA, A. Loacker Spa, Неrѕhеу'ѕ, Pierre Hermé Paris Lindt & Spruengli AG, Yıldız Holding, and Maison Chaudun. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.
