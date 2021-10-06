Electrical Weapon Market Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Dynamics, Drivers, Key Indicators and Forecast to 2030

Electrical weapon market report with COVID-19 impact analysis 2021 to 2030. The global market segmented by product type, end user, damage and region.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electrical Weapon Market Outlook 2030 -An electrical weapon is an incapacitating weapon. It delivers an electric shock aimed at temporarily disrupting muscle functions and/or inflicting pain without usually causing significant injury. Electrical weapon technology uses a temporary high-voltage, low-current electrical discharge to override the body's muscle-triggering mechanisms. The rise in violent crimes, riots, etc. across the world due to which the law enforcement authorities across the globe have increased their budgets for the acquisition of electrical weapons. This factor is propelling the demand for electrical weapons such as Tasers, electrical batons, stun guns, etc. across the globe. The growing investments into the development of advanced directed energy weapons that offer a cost-effective, high-speed, highly accurate countermeasures against aerial threats. Such investments are driving the growth of the lethal segment of the market during the forecast period. The North America region currently dominates the market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to increased investments by the US government towards procurement of non-lethal electrical weapons for the law enforcement agencies. In May 2020, San Mateo County Board of Supervisors approved a budget of approximately USD 1 million for the acquisition of 310 model 7 Tasers from Axon for the country sheriff’s department. Also, the country is investing in the development of advanced electrical energy weapons for installation of land, air, and sea platforms.Browse Full Report with TOC @The key players analyzed in the report include Axon, OBERON-ALPHA, March Group Ltd, Safariland, LLC, TBOTECH Safety and Security, LLC, Combined Systems, General Atomics, BAE Systems, Raytheon Technologies, and Lockheed MartinCOVID-19 Impact analysisThe COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant damage to the economic activities of countries across the world. The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and made social distancing mandatory to contain the spread of virus. This led to a sudden downfall in global trade, which further reduced demand for electronic weapon market across the globe. The manufacturing of electrical weapons, including systems, subsystems, and components, has also been impacted. Although electrical weapons are for national integration and of prime importance, disruptions in the supply chain have halted their manufacturing processes for the time being. Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of innovative electronic warfare solutions. Resuming manufacturing activities depends on the level of COVID-19 exposure, the level at which manufacturing operations are running, and import-export regulations, among other factors. While companies may still be taking in orders, delivery schedules may not be fixed.Get Sample Report with Industry Insights @Top Impacting FactorsIncrease in R&D in electrical weapon, growth of non-lethal weapon segment, and rise in defense budget are driving the growth of the market.High Price of electrical Weapons is expected to hamper the growth of the market.Advancement in battery technology can be seen as an opportunity for the market investments.The electrical weapon market trends are as follows:Growth of non-lethal weapon segmentThe rising violent crimes, riots and protests across the world are resulting in violent standoffs of the people with police and law enforcement agencies. The law enforcement agencies are investing in the procurement of non-lethal electrical weapons such as tasers to harmlessly restrain the law offenders. In 2019, the use of Tasers by Swiss law enforcement agencies witnessed a growth of nearly 40% compared to 2018. Similarly, in the United Kingdom, the taser deployment grew by more than 100% between 2018 and September 2019 compared to 2015-2016. Further in March 2020, Gujarat becomes the first state in India to introduce tasers to its law enforcement arsenal as a midway alternative to batons and firearms. Many collaborations are witnessed between defense manufacturers, platform manufacturers, and technological firms to develop electrical weapon. For instance, in June 2020, the European Defence Agency (EDA) selected a nine-member consortium (including Naval Group, Nexter Systems and Diehl Defense) to develop electromagnetic railguns. The project is expected to demonstrate rail gun in 2022 and the consortium will explore the possibility of integrating the weapon on land and naval platforms Similar procurement across the world are expected to accelerate the growth of the market segment during the forecast period.Request for Customization of this Report @High Price of electrical WeaponsPrice is the most significant factor affecting the overall adoption of electrical weapons. The electrical weapons are expensive which limits its widespread adoption. However, the prices of electrical weapons are expected to remain reasonable every year due to increasing production volume. Thus high price of electrical weapon is considerably restrain the growth of the market.Key benefits of the report:This study presents the analytical depiction of the electrical weapon market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the electrical weapon market.The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the electrical weapon market growth scenario.The report provides a detailed electrical weapon market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.Questions answered in the electrical weapon market research report:Which are the leading market players active in the electrical weapon market?What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the electrical weapon market?What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?