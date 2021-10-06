Sun Health Center Now Providing TeleTherapy Services

One of the nation’s best is providing outpatient services in brain optimization, and recovery has expanded.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Time Magazine, more people than ever before are taking advantage of TeleTherapy services. That’s why representatives with the Sun Health Center are proud to announce today that it is now providing TeletTherapy services.

“We are very excited about this,” said Alan Parana, Marketing and Design representative, and spokesperson for the Sun Health Center.

Parana explained that TeleTherapy, also known as online or virtual therapy, or cyber or e-counseling, is one of two TeleHealth services it provides (the other being TeleMedicine) to support your total healing from the inside out.

TeleTherapy at Sun Health, according to Parana, allows individuals to regularly meet with one of its licensed therapists remotely, via a secure video conferencing platform, and from the privacy and convenience of their home. In some cases, it may also include emergency crisis intervention and the diagnosis of mental health disorders.

“Just like most in-person, talk therapy sessions, a typical TeleTherapy meeting typically lasts around one hour,” Parana revealed before adding, “During this time, you’ll have the opportunity to share whatever is going on in your life and receive individualized mental, emotional and behavioral support, as well as healthy coping tools and life skills, from a trained mental health professional.”

The Sun Health Center’s therapists are licensed and trained in evidence-based interventions for anxiety, depression, addiction, and other mental health disorders. Evidence-based therapies are those that research has shown to be therapeutically effective, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), which has proven not only easily adaptable for remote settings but also highly effective at treating anxiety, depression, and other conditions.

“At Sun Health, we use only HIPAA-compliant videoconferencing technologies to protect patient records and ensure maximum patient privacy,” Parana stressed.

Regarding how patients rate the Sun Health Center, one patient identified as Ally highly recommends the company.

“There has been so much turmoil in my life this year,” she said. “I knew I needed help and support, and I knew I needed it on a regular basis. I considered in-person therapy but realized it would not be a sustainable solution with my job and family commitments. I also wanted weekly therapy sessions. TeleTherapy was the right choice. It has helped me through a difficult year and given me tools for coping with stress and finding my strongest self.”

For more information, please visit https://sunhealthcenter.com/about-us/ and https://sunhealthcenter.com/blog/.

###

About Sun Health Center

Sun Health Centers, headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida, is an outpatient provider of specialized services in brain optimization and recovery. Our nationally renowned neuro, medical and clinical professionals treat men and women from around the country (ages 18 and up) who come to us for help with a wide range of needs in the areas of peak performance and recovery from traumatic injury, addiction, and mental health conditions.

Contact Details

502 South Federal Highway

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

United States