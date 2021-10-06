Naloxone Spray Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 22% Through 2025

Naloxone Spray Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Implications And Growth

The Business Research Company’s Naloxone Spray Global Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Naloxone Spray Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth’ published by The Business Research Company, the naloxone spray market is expected to grow from $285.09 million in 2020 to $351.39 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3%. The change in growth trend of the naloxone spray market is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The naloxone spray market is expected to reach $785.35 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 22.3%. The increasing prevalence of opioid overdoses drives the growth of the naloxone spray market.

The naloxone spray market consists of sales of naloxone spray by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) – the product is prefilled with naloxone, and a needle-free device is sprayed into one nostril, and it requires no assembly. It is used for treating opioid emergencies with symptoms such as problems with breathing and severe sleepiness or inability to respond. Naloxone is a non-scheduled prescription drug which belongs to the class of medications called opiate antagonists, and is used to reverse or prevent the effects of opioid narcotic overdose for drugs such as codeine, fentanyl, morphine, and oxycodone. Naloxone comes as a solution (liquid) to spray into the nose and each naloxone nasal spray contains a single dose of naloxone and should be used only once.

Trends In The Global Naloxone Spray Market

The increase in product approvals is shaping the naloxone spray market. Major companies manufacturing naloxone sprays are focused on new product approvals to broaden their product portfolios and expand their naloxone spray business. For instance, in April 2021, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Hikma Pharmaceuticals KLOXXADOTM (naloxone hydrochloride) nasal spray 8 mg for the immediate treatment of recognized or suspected opioid overdose, as manifested by respiratory and/or central nervous system depression, in adult and pediatric patients. KLOXXADOTM provides an important new treatment to address the opioid epidemic and contains twice as much naloxone per spray as Narcan Nasal Spray 4mg in a ready-to-use nasal spray to reverse the effects of opioid overdose.

Global Naloxone Spray Market Segments:

The global naloxone spray market is further segmented:

By Dosage: 2 mg/Actuation, 4 mg/Actuation

By Distribution Channel: Hospitals, Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others

By Geography: The global naloxone spray market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American naloxone spray global market accounts for the largest share in the global naloxone spray market.

Naloxone Spray Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides naloxone spray global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global naloxone spray market, naloxone spray global market share, naloxone spray global market players, naloxone spray global market segments and geographies, naloxone spray market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The naloxone spray global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Naloxone Spray Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Naloxone Spray Market Organizations Covered: Emergent BioSolutions, Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Nasus Pharma, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Indivior PLC, Samarth Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Neon Laboratories Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

