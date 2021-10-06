The Augmented Reality In Healthcare Market Is Being Shaped By New Product Launches

Augmented Reality In Health Care Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New product launches are shaping the AR in healthcare market. Major companies operating in the AR in healthcare sector are focused on product innovations for AR in healthcare to improve the accuracy in treatment. For instance, in December 2019, Augmedics, a US-based company that provides augmented reality in healthcare launched the Xvision Spine augmented reality surgical guidance device. The device is intended to allow doctors to see a patient's 3D spinal anatomy during surgery as if they were using X-ray vision. The vision enables the doctor to move instruments and implants precisely while looking directly at the patient rather than at a remote screen.

TBRC’s global augmented reality in health care market report is segmented by product into hardware, software, by technology into wearable, vision-based, spatial, mobile device-based, by device type into head-mounted displays, handheld devices, others, by end-user into hospitals and clinics, research laboratories, others.

The global augmented reality in health care market size is expected to grow from $1.07 billion in 2020 to $1.42 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.9%. The change in growth trend of the AR in healthcare market is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The augmented reality in healthcare market is expected to reach $4.15 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 30.8%.

North America was the largest region in the AR in healthcare market in 2020. Major players covered in the global augmented reality in health care industry are Microsoft Corporation, Sony Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., CAE Healthcare, 3D Systems, Augmedix, AccuVein Inc., Osterhout Design Group Inc., Magic Leap Inc., Atheer Inc, VirtaMed, and ARToolworks Inc.

Augmented Reality In Health Care Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Hardware, Software), By Technology (Wearable, Vision-Based, Spatial, Mobile Device-Based), By Device Type (Head-Mounted Displays, Handheld Devices), By End-User (Hospitals And Clinics, Research Laboratories), COVID-19 Implications And Growth is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides augmented reality in health care market overview, forecast augmented reality in health care market size and growth for the whole market, augmented reality in health care market segments, and geographies, augmented reality in health care market trends, augmented reality in health care market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

