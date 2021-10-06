Global Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market Size And Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market Growth Opportunities

Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the microneedle drug delivery systems market is expected to grow from $0.66 billion in 2020 to $0.75 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The growth in the microneedles drug delivery systems market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The microneedles drug delivery systems market is expected to reach $1.02 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.1%. Increasing research and demand for the vaccination process are predicted to drive the microneedle drug delivery systems market growth.

The microneedles drug delivery systems market consists of sales of microneedle drug delivery systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) which allow the users to adapt to a safer alternative process of drug delivery. A microneedles drug delivery system is a device with hundreds of microneedles on a patch that delivers a sufficient amount of drug in treatment. Microneedles drug delivery systems are also known as microneedle patches.

Trends In The Global Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market

Biodegradable microneedle drug delivery patches are increasingly being used in local therapeutic gene delivery and treatment of chronic diseases. The use of biodegradable microneedles patches helps in easy and fast delivery of genes through targeting the skin as a site for local delivery. Gene delivery and treatment with these patches are easily accessible and contain fluid and lymph vessels that help the genetic material to act effectively. For instance, in 2020, a group from Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation has recently worked on optimizing the release and performance of the biodegradable patches. Biodegradable microneedle patches offer several advantages in gene delivery such as improved efficacy, fast delivery, customized delivery, and others.

Global Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market Segments:

The global microneedle drug delivery systems market is further segmented:

By Technology: Hollow, Porous, Solid, Others

By Application: Drug Delivery, Vaccine Delivery, Others

By End-User: Diagnostics Laboratories, Life Sciences, Research Laboratories, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others

By Geography: The global microneedle drug delivery systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American microneedle drug delivery systems market accounts for the largest share in the global microneedle drug delivery systems market.

Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides microneedle drug delivery systems market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global microneedle drug delivery systems market, microneedle drug delivery systems market share, microneedle drug delivery systems market players, microneedle drug delivery systems market segments and geographies, microneedle drug delivery systems market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The microneedle drug delivery systems market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market Organizations Covered: 3M, Zosano Pharma, Becton-Dickinson Technologies, Nanopass Technologies, Corium, Valeritas, Microdermics, TheraJect Inc., LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG, BioSerenTach (BT), Sorrento Therapeutics, Debiotech, Raphas Co. Ltd., QuadMedicine, SNvia, and NanoBiosciences.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

