Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 900 Block of 17th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, October 4, 2021, in the 900 block of 17th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:35 pm, the suspect approached the victims at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife while threatening victims. The victims were not injured. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Monday, October 4, 2021, 65 year-old David Dowdell, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

