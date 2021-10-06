Wave and Tidal Energy Market Expected to Reach $18,585.29 Million by 2027 : Stratistics MRC
Stratistics MRC report, Wave And Tidal Energy Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- the Global Wave and Tidal Energy Market is accounted for $3,913.44 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $18,585.29 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period. Supportive measures by government bodies to promote the use of marine energy and increased investments in the renewable energy sector are propelling market growth. However, the high-cost and limiting the growth of electricity demand in OECD countries are hampering the growth of the market. Some of the key players profiled in the Wave and Tidal Energy Market include Wave Star Energy A/S, Wave Dragon, Trident Energy, Ocean Renewable Power Company, Tidal Power Limited, Atlantis Resources, Seabased AB, S.D.E. Energy Ltd. (WERPO Wave Energy), Pelamis Wave Power, Ocean Power Technologies, Nautricity Limited, Tocardo International BV, Marine Current Turbines, Kepler Energy Limited, Carnegie Wave Energy, BioPower Systems, Aquamarine Power Ltd., Minesto, Aquagen Technologies, and Tenax Energy.
Types Covered:
• Tidal Energy
• Wave Energy
Technologies Covered:
• Tidal Steam Generator
• Underwater Tidal Turbines
• Tidal Fences
• Surface Attenuator
• Point Absorber/Buoy
• Oscillating Wave Surge Converter
• Pendulor Device
• Overtopping Device
• Pitching Devices
• Oscillating Water Columns
• Dynamic Tidal Power
• Barrage
• Other Technologies
End Users Covered:
• Residential
• Power
• Marine
• Industrial
• Commercial
• Automotive
Wave And Tidal Energy Market report provides an in-depth study and forecast about the industry covering the complete overview of the market that will assist convey clients and business-making strategies. The industry's supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been derived by extensive research methods.
