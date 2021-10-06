Lab Automation For IVD Market To Reach $8,288.33 million by 2027, At Growth Rate of 8.5% : StratisticsMRC
Stratistics MRC report, Lab Automation For In Vitro Diagnostic Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Lab Automation for In-Vitro Diagnostics Market is accounted for $4,315.48 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $8,288.33 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include flexibility and adaptability of lab automation systems, digital transformation for laboratories with IoT, innovative development in the IVD field, and increasing the demand for early remedies and diagnosis. However, lack of skilled laboratory professionals is likely to hamper the market. On the basis of geography, North America region is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, owing to the availability of government funds, stringent FDA regulations, growing use of molecular diagnostics in genetic disorders and cancer screening, and the presence of most of the major players in this region. North America has been a pioneer in clinical research for years. The region also has the highest concentration of contract research organizations (CRO’s). Some of the sisgnificant CROs are Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, IQVIA, Syneos Health, and Parexel International Corp. Some of the key players in lab automation for in-vitro diagnostics market include Siemens Healthineers AG, Cognex Corporation, Tecan Group Ltd, Roche Holding AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Bee Robotics Ltd.
Equipments Covered:
• Automated Storage and Retrieval System
• Analyzer
• Automated Plate Handler
• Robotic Arm
• Automated Liquid Handler
End Users Covered:
• Laboratory
• Academic
