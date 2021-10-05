Final “MO VIP” drawing is this week

Media Contact: Lisa Cox, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Lisa.Cox@health.mo.gov

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Today, More than 650,000 vaccinated Missourians have entered the MO VIP, Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, for a shot at $10,000. The statewide program was launched on July 21. The fifth and final drawing will take place this Friday, with the deadline for entries being Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 11:59 p.m.

Winners of the program’s fourth drawing have been working through confirmatory steps with the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and will be announced publicly tomorrow. Those who have already entered should not enter again. Unless randomly selected as a winner in one of the first four drawings, they will remain eligible for the final drawing.

“With COVID, Missourians can take personal control of how this outbreak impacts their life,” said Donald Kauerauf, Director of DHSS. “The opportunity for individuals to protect themselves, their family, and friends from COVID can be easily achieved through getting vaccinated.”

With state and federal vaccination data combined, 65% of the state’s eligible population have initiated vaccination.

Anyone who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the deadline can enter for the drawings at MOStopsCovid.com/win. Like previous drawings, the fifth will also generate 180 winners, for a total of 900 winners overall. A cash prize of $10,000 will be awarded to 160 adults (18 and up), and 20 adolescents, aged 12 to 17, will win an education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program in the amount of $10,000.

The MO VIP incentivizes vaccination for those now choosing vaccination and also provides an opportunity for rewards for the more than 3.3 million Missourians who have already made the decision to be protected through vaccination. Entries will be divided into three categories: adults who received their first dose before July 21, adults who received their first dose on or after July 21, and adolescents (12-17) who have received at least their first dose of vaccine at any time.

Those without the ability to enter the sweepstakes online can get assistance by calling the COVID-19 hotline Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. at 877-435-8411.

Get the facts about COVID-19 vaccines and find a vaccine near you at MOStopsCovid.com.

